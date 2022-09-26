Generac Introduces Portable Power Stations

Generac enters the portable battery market with all-new GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations, unlocking battery power virtually anytime, anyplace

WAUKESHA, Wis., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc., ( NYSE: GNRC) a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the introduction of its new Generac Portable Power Station products and the Company's entrance into the portable battery market. Joining its renowned line of backup and portable power products, the Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations provide the advantages of clean, emission-free AC or DC power output at the push of a button.

Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations are built for power to be taken and used virtually anywhere – indoors or outdoors.

With its ergonomic handle and compact, durable and lightweight enclosure, the Portable Power Station is built for power to be taken and used virtually anywhere – indoors or outdoors. The GB1000 (1086kWh capacity) and GB2000 (2106kWh capacity) models can power a wide range of electronics, such as phones, refrigerators, sump pumps, laptops, power tools and more. The units provide convenient power access with integrated AC and 12V DC outlets, USB ports and a 15W wireless charging pad. Both models also feature a large, 4.7" multi-color display that shows key data, including charge level, run-time and current output.

"The all-new Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations are the ultimate answer for emission-free, portable power that can go virtually anywhere without restrictions," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac. "This is a product that's been designed from the ground up to deliver high-power output and versatile, fast-charging technology with a long-lasting battery. At Generac, we take our role as the leader in energy technology solutions seriously, and we are proud to offer the freedom and flexibility that comes with clean, high-capacity portable power."

In addition to producing 1600 running watts of clean power output, the Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations offer versatile recharging options, including the ability to support input from wall outlets, solar, car or generator. Both models boast fast recharging, with the GB1000 going from a 0 to 80 percent charge level in as little as 2.1 hours from a wall outlet. Furthermore, the Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations have the ability to support multiple sources of combined charging inputs that can result in even faster recharge times.

The Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations are available through Generac-authorized dealers, wholesale and retail partners. Optional solar panels – which can be used as another source for recharging – will be available soon and sold separately. For more information, visit www.generac.com or call 888-GENERAC to speak with a product specialist.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. ( NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

