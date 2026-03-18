Generac Introduces SD1250 & SD1500 Diesel Generators: Smarter Solutions for Mission-Critical Power Applications

Generac's new 46-liter diesel generators feature a powerful Perkins 5012 engine optimized for improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and unmatched reliability for mission-critical environments.

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. , (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the launch of its new SD1250 & SD1500 diesel generators, designed to deliver reliable, efficient power for higher power applications. The new generators, powered by a robust Perkins 5012 46-liter engine, fill a critical gap in the industrial market, offering improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions and a smaller footprint.

Generac’s new 46-liter diesel generator

"With the new 46-liter based product, we're delivering a generator designed for ultimate productivity, dependability and performance in the most demanding environments," said Erik Wilde, Generac President, Domestic C&I. "The Perkins 5012 engine is the cornerstone of this platform, offering durability, exceptional fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. By combining Perkins' proven technology with Generac's expertise in industrial energy solutions, we've created a product that gives customers the confidence they need, especially in the moments that matter most, when the power is out and conditions are at their worst."

Built for mission-critical applications such as data centers, healthcare facilities, water utilities and heavy commercial and industrial segments, the new generators combine cutting-edge technology, such as the latest generator packaging techniques, with proven durability.

The new generators feature:

A robust Perkins 5012 V-12, 46L engine delivering maximum durability and power output.

A modern common rail fuel system reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

Marathon MagnaMax alternators with low reactance winding minimize harmonics for stable power delivery.

The Deep Sea G8601 advanced controller offering onboard paralleling, high configurability and intuitive interface for industrial control performance.

High Ambient Cooling Package allowing operation at 50°C (122°F) for reliable performance in extreme conditions.

Flexible Voltage Options offering low and medium voltages up to 4160V for diverse applications.

Redundant starting system with fully isolated backup starters, batteries and chargers to eliminate single points of failure.

Generac Link Manager hardware as standard equipment, enabling real‑time remote monitoring, control, and proactive notifications

Factory designed and built enclosures and tanks that reduce lead time and ensure full systems validation and compliance.

As part of the broader Generac Industrial Energy portfolio, the new SD1250 and SD1500 generators reinforce the company's mission to lead the evolution toward more resilient, efficient and sustainable energy solutions. These high-capacity diesel generators integrate seamlessly into Generac's total energy ecosystem, spanning generation, storage, management and distribution, and empowering businesses with reliable, future-ready energy infrastructure to meet today's instability and tomorrow's growing demands.

Generac offers leading product availability with competitive open generator set lead times of 30–36 weeks and a resilient supply chain to meet increased demand. The new SD1250 & SD1500 generators will begin shipping to customers in the second quarter of 2026.

For more information about Generac's Commercial and Industrial product line, visit https://www.generac.com/industrial-products/stationary-generators/

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.