Generac Introduces the New MBE Energy Storage System

When the battery is charged and demand for power is low, the energy stored in the battery set is used to supply the load. When the battery runs low or the load increases, the generator is automatically started to supply additional power to the load and it recharges the batteries. The entire process results in improved fuel economy, lower CO2 emissions, fewer running hours on the generating set and a longer working life for the generator itself with reduced servicing costs. The unit can be programmed to operate on battery power only, producing zero noise for jobsites with nighttime noise restrictions.

"The MBE30 is a more efficient, more robust and more resilient solution while being both easy to use and easy to integrate with existing mobile generators," said Aaron LaCroix, senior product manager at Generac Mobile. "This hybrid energy solution is a leading-edge product that maintains our position as innovators and industry leaders."

The MBE30 can also be fully charged and then used on its own for short-term or low-power periods, eliminating the need for a generator. The unit can also provide power during peak loading, enabling it to be paired with a smaller diesel generator. A smaller generator can then run more efficiently reducing fuel consumption and operating costs.

The MBE30 is offered either with lead-acid OPzV-S GEL (to 90kWh) or Li-Ion NMC (to 120kWh) battery technology. The unit will be available in 2022.

