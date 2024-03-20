Generac's Elizabeth Anderson recognized by the Manufacturing Institute for 2024 Women MAKE Awards

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced director of operations Elizabeth Anderson was named a 2024 Women MAKE Awards honoree by the Manufacturing Institute, the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers.

This annual national awards program recognizes women at all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite, who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers. The 2024 class was announced on Friday, March 8.

"Elizabeth is constantly accepting new challenges and implementing new solutions that keep Generac moving forward," said Tim Hearden, Generac's executive vice president of global operations. "She plays a critical leadership role in operations where she has earned the respect of her team. Generac recognizes the value of attracting and developing female talent, and we're not surprised Elizabeth has received this national recognition."

The Women MAKE Awards are part of the Manufacturing Institute's MAKE America initiative, the nation's marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing. Women account for about half of the U.S. labor force but represent less than one-third of the manufacturing workforce. Women MAKE America aims to build the 21st-century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women. Since 2011, the program has honored and recognized over 1,400 honorees and emerging leaders.

"The Women MAKE Awards showcase the vibrant, diverse, and rewarding careers in the industry and how women have excelled as manufacturing leaders, paying it forward to inspire and uplift the next generation to pursue opportunities in modern manufacturing," said Women MAKE Awards Chair Denise Johnson.

Anderson has served as Generac's director of operations since 2022. She started with the company in 2018 as a production manager. Later she played an instrumental role integrating battery-powered lawn mower manufacturer Mean Green into Generac's portfolio, and led the opening of a new product facility in 2022.

Anderson also is heavily involved in Generac's rotational supply chain mentorship programs, which have aided the company in recruitment and retention as well as professional development for women. Anderson also is a member of the Southern Wisconsin chapter of Women in Manufacturing (WiM) and the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

For more information about Generac, please visit www.generac.com .

About Generac

Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power products and energy storage systems for home and business applications, as well as energy monitoring and management devices and services, along with other power products. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute builds, diversifies and strengthens the modern manufacturing workforce, with the goal of furthering individual opportunity, community prosperity and a more competitive manufacturing industry. The MI engages underrepresented communities and shifts perceptions about careers in modern manufacturing, leads skilled training and career development programs, provides thought leadership and research on the changing state of the workforce and builds partnerships to scale up its impact on manufacturing in the United States. As the 501(c)3 nonprofit workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers, the MI is a trusted adviser to manufacturers, equipping them with solutions for the industry's toughest challenges. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

Media Contact: Stephanie Rodgers

[email protected] | (262) 968-8252

SOURCE Generac Power Systems, Inc.