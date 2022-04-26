Generac Issues Annual Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the issuance of the Company's annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for the period ending December 31, 2021. The report provides details on key acquisitions completed in 2021 that demonstrate how Generac energy ecosystems are accelerating the transition to smarter and more sustainable forms of energy, and how the Company is deploying on its mission to lead the world's evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

In the document, Generac also shares information regarding the Company's operational sustainability and resource management, as well as its commitment to social responsibility and the health and wellness of its employees, customers and communities. Building upon its first ESG report, Generac again conveys its commitment to corporate governance and ethical values while also emphasizing new awards and rankings.

"We are proud of what we've accomplished in not only creating, but in living our sustainability story," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer of Generac. "Our Environmental, Social, and Governance Report demonstrates our efforts to deliver sustainable value for all our employees, customers and shareholders."

"As evidenced in the report, we've continued our commitment to building out an effective ESG Program to help us identify ESG topics that deserve attention and resources, developing metrics to measure our performance with respect to those topics, and setting goals to improve that performance," continued Jagdfeld. "We look forward to executing on our ESG commitments and continuing to share our progress."

To read the complete ESG report, or learn about Generac's line of products, visit www.generac.com.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st-century electrical grid.

