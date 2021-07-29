WASHINGTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Generac-Recalls-Portable-Generators-Due-to-Finger-Amputation-and-Crushing-Hazards

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Generac® and DR® 6500 Watt and 8000 Watt portable generators

Hazard: An unlocked handle can pinch consumers' fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, posing finger amputation and crushing hazards.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable generators, unless the locking pin has been inserted to secure the handle in place before and after moving the generator, and contact Generac for a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: Generac toll-free at 844-242-3493 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.generac.com/handleguard or www.generac.com and click on Important Safety Information for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 321,160 (In addition, 4,575 in Canada)

Description: This recall involves 6500 watt and 8000 watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators. The generators have gasoline-powered engines that are used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator. Only the generators listed below are included in this recall. The unit type is identified on the front of the product. The model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.

Unit Type Model Number First Serial Number Last Serial Number XT8000E G0064330



G0064331 3000037849 3005569372 G0064340



G0064342



XT8000EFI G0071620



G0071621 3003336356 3006597843 G0071621R



GP6500 G0076720



G0076800



G0076800R



G0076812



G0076830



G0076830R



G0076902



G0076902R



G0076903



GP6500E G0076820





G0076820R





G0076822



GP8000E G0076731



G0076751



G0076751R



G0076761



G0076761R



G0076861



G0076861R



PRO 6500M GP16505DMN



GP16505DMNR



PRO 6500E GP16505DEN



HomeLink 6500E G0068650



G0068651



G0079960





Incidents/Injuries: Generac has received eight reports of injuries, seven resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

Sold at: Major home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online, including Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain's Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe's Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

Manufacturer: Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha, Wis.

Manufactured in: United States and China

Note: Health Canada's press release is available at: https://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2021/76007r-eng.php

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

Release Number: 21-173

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

