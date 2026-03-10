Generac Recognized for Excellence in Design with 2025 GOOD DESIGN Awards

Awards across multiple product families highlight Generac's commitment to clarity, quality and consistency in design.

WAUKESHA, Wis., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a global leader in energy technology and power products, has been honored by the prestigious GOOD DESIGN Awards, this year recognizing three of its next generation innovations: Next Gen Home Standby Generator, iQ Series Portable Generators and PWRcell 2 Energy Storage System.

"This year's awards highlight Generac's design excellence spanning multiple product categories, demonstrating how the company's design principles are showing up with unmistakable clarity, quality and cohesion across product lines," said Randy Sandlin, Generac Senior VP Global Product Management & Industrial Design. "At Generac, design excellence isn't just about how a product looks. It's about how the product works for the people who rely on it. When design is emphasized in our product development process, that intention is recognized by installers and customers alike."

The GOOD DESIGN Awards honor companies whose work reflects advanced design thinking, inventive engineering and meaningful contributions to how modern consumers interact with technology. An international jury of design experts evaluate submissions on four key design qualities: product function, aesthetics, ease of use and responsibility/sustainability.

Generac products and innovations that earned the award this year include:

Next Gen Home Standby Generator- The design of the new Generac Home Standby Generator reflects an engineering approach that prioritizes durability, serviceability and efficient use of materials within a compact footprint. The enclosure uses stamped aluminum panels matched to a recycled composite base to provide corrosion resistance and long-term structural stability ideal for its external residential setting. The geometry of the enclosure, which includes a sloped roof, recessed paneling and strategically positioned venting, supports water runoff, airflow management and the protection of internal components while maintaining a clean architectural profile. Serviceability was designed into the system from the outset, with hydraulic-assisted top access, removable panels on multiple sides and a reduced fastener count to simplify field maintenance and shorten service times. Practical usability features include adjustable LED lighting for improved visibility during service or outage conditions and a recessed emergency shutdown switch. Sustainability is addressed through both operation and materials: the generator runs on natural gas, is built with durable components designed for long service life and minimizes material waste through its efficient form factor. Generac's EFIC technology further improves fuel efficiency and reduces emissions. The result is a generator engineered for reliable long-term performance while maintaining a restrained, unobtrusive presence alongside the home.

iQ Series Portable Generators- The Generac iQ series is designed to deliver high performance portable power with intuitive controls, ergonomic portability and a rugged yet modern visual identity suitable for both home and recreational use. Its compact, faceted form, integrated wheels and upright posture enable easy maneuverability and storage while maintaining durability for diverse environments. User centric features such as an angled intelligent LED display, pushbutton electric start, dual fuel capability and thoughtfully placed controls provide clarity, safety and reliable operation. With bold color blocking, clean geometric forms and durable detailing, the iQ series communicates strength and dependability while integrating essential transport features without disrupting its balanced, contemporary design.

PWRcell 2- Generac's PWRcell 2 energy storage system is a compact, scalable energy storage system designed to deliver reliable, renewable power for homes and businesses. Its modular architecture, sleek enclosure and neutral aesthetic allow it to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of environments while maintaining a modern, unobtrusive presence. Built with durable materials and circular design principles, it prioritizes longevity, easy serviceability and sustainable performance.

Last year, Generac received GOOD DESIGN Awards for Generac XG04045 Liquid-Cooled Home Standby Generator and Generac GP7500E Dual Fuel Portable Generator.

For more information about the GOOD DESIGN Awards, please visit gooddesignawards.org.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

