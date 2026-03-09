Generac's Jagdfeld Named to Manufacturers Association Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers announced that Aaron Jagdfeld, chairman, president and CEO of Generac, has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. Jagdfeld will join the NAM Board to bolster the association's leadership in policy advocacy, legal action, workforce solutions and operational excellence. He will help the industry advance a manufacturing competitiveness agenda that promotes opportunity and prosperity for all Americans.

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its Board of Directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States. The NAM is the nation's most influential manufacturing advocate, and its membership includes some of the world's most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Approximately 85% of the NAM's members are small and medium-sized businesses. Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the NAM's efforts.

The NAM is a one-stop shop for manufacturers, telling the story of our industry and equipping manufacturers with invaluable resources through news and insights, thought leadership and partnerships with our digital transformation division, the Manufacturing Leadership Council; our 501(c)(3) workforce development and education affiliate, the Manufacturing Institute; and our innovation management division, the Innovation Research Interchange.

The NAM and its members are at the forefront of every important policy debate, focusing on solutions to help the industry compete in the global economy and to help the country address manufacturing policy priorities ranging from advancing pro-growth tax policies and restoring regulatory certainty to strengthening energy security and building a workforce of the future.

"I'm honored to join the NAM Board and advocate for policies that strengthen manufacturing in America," said Jagdfeld. "Manufacturing is critical to our nation's future, and our leaders need to advance policies that support the millions of people who make things in America and power our communities, economy and the nation's strength. I look forward to working with the NAM staff and my fellow board members to help our industry continue to thrive."

"Aaron is a recognized leader in our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. "Aaron will be a trusted adviser as we advance a comprehensive manufacturing strategy that builds on the promise of 2025's pro-growth tax reforms and improves the quality of life for all Americans. As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, manufacturers are navigating a defining moment that will shape the strength of our industry and the prosperity of our nation. I look forward to working alongside Aaron and our Board to advance the values that have made America exceptional and our industry strong—free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity."

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a total energy solutions company that empowers people to use energy on their own terms. Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company continues to expand its energy technology offerings for homes and businesses in its mission to Power a Smarter World and lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs nearly 13 million men and women, contributes $2.95 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and accounts for 53% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.

