General Atomics Selects Ivalua to Power Cross-Functional Supplier Collaboration and Strengthen Supply Chain

Global Aerospace and Defense leader chooses Ivalua's unified platform to enhance transparency, quality assurance, and supply chain resilience amidst rapid growth.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend management, today announced that General Atomics (GA), a premier aerospace and defense manufacturer, has selected Ivalua's platform as its enterprise-wide, cross-functional supplier collaboration solution.

Founded in 1955, General Atomics is a diversified defense and technology company with operations across five continents, spanning more than 8 million square feet of engineering, laboratory, and manufacturing facilities, and employing over 13,000 people. As GA continues to scale globally, it sought to strengthen collaboration and enhance transparency while maintaining rigorous quality control and regulatory compliance.

As a vertically integrated manufacturer managing long lead times and highly specialized components, clear communication and coordination with suppliers are crucial to de-risking production schedules and meeting delivery timelines aligned with national security priorities. As a result, GA required a platform that could unify procurement, quality, planning, compliance, finance, and other functions. Additionally, robust security was paramount.

GA selected Ivalua for its unified, end-to-end supplier collaboration capabilities that break down silos and provide a single system of record. By centralizing supplier visibility and engagement, GA enhances collaboration, transparency, and traceability across all functions. Furthermore, Ivalua's advanced quality assurance and compliance features, specifically tailored to the aerospace and defense sector, were key differentiators.

The initial deployment on GovCloud will streamline information management, risk and performance management, issue and program management, strategic sourcing, contract management, supply chain collaboration, purchase orders, receiving, and accounts payable automation.

"As General Atomics expands its global footprint and program commitments, the complexity of our supply chain demands a platform that fosters true collaboration and transparency across all functions," said Rex Roedger, Vice President Supply Chain at General Atomics. "Ivalua's unified platform enables the cross-functional engagement, 360-degree transparency, and rigorous quality and compliance management that is critical to our mission success. This partnership is a strategic step for our continued growth and operational excellence."

"Ivalua's ability to unify processes in a single environment addresses the unique challenges of highly regulated, growth-driven manufacturing companies, and we are honored to support General Atomics, a leader in aerospace and defense innovation," said Dan Amzallag, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Ivalua. "Ivalua has become the technology of choice for global aerospace and defense leaders due to our robust security and tailored capabilities."

