General Datatech (GDT) Adds Industry Veteran to Executive Leadership Team

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDT, a leading global IT services provider, has announced Rick Haughey as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Haughey brings an impressive portfolio of experience to GDT, including 20 years of public accounting and management consulting and 10 years in the private sector. 

Rick has worked with a wide array of customer-service-focused companies from large concepts to regional brands seeking to execute internal and external growth initiatives, and transformational plans. In his most recent leadership role at Riveron Consulting, LLC, Haughey helped drive efficiencies, operational changes, and data-driven reporting that led to top-line and bottom-line growth for his clients.

"I have had the opportunity to work closely with Rick over the last few months as he filled in as Interim CFO," says President and CEO Shawn O'Grady, "and the alignment with GDT and our values is just one of the many reasons we are excited to bring him on board."

"It's an incredible time to be a part of GDT," adds Haughey. "The recent Great Place to Work™ certification in both the U.S. and India is just one example of GDT's workplace culture and industry reputation. 2024 promises to be a stellar year of growth and opportunity!"

About GDT: 

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates our clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cyber security through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models. 

We have a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including our Indian Technology center in Bangalore, which has grown by more than 100 people this year alone. We are consistently recognized by our partners for our expertise across our solution stack and maintain over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. Our history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push our people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

For more information on GDT, please visit www.gdt.com.

