General Datatech (GDT) is Great Place to Work® Certified™ in US and India

12 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) is proud to announce that both their U.S. and India offices are Great Place to Work® Certified™. 

Great Place To Work Certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Ninety one percent of employees at GDT say it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. GDT joins the ranks of other certified workplaces including Cisco, Accenture, American Express and Hulu.

"We believe that a strong culture is essential to driving innovation and delivering superior solutions to our customers," said CEO Shawn O'Grady. "This award speaks volumes about our dedication to the employee experience as it is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time feedback of our culture."

GDT is one innovative, global team united in solving complex business solutions. Company-wide initiatives including an Innovation Council, a Women's LeadHERship Program, and a variety of Employee Resource Groups are designed to maximize inclusivity and human potential.

"We have been consciously working on our company culture and are thrilled to be certified as a Great Place to Work," said Chief People Officer Dave Arcemont. "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our world-wide employees who contribute to our collaborative and welcoming workplace."

Five Dimensions of Company Culture
The Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey measures individual employee experiences on five dimensions of a high-trust company culture. Three of the dimensions— credibility, respect, and fairness—are connected to the actions of leaders and building trust. The other two dimensions— pride and a sense of belonging—measure the workplace experience of employees in relation to their colleagues and the wider organization. Together, the five dimensions create a workplace culture where employees feel empowered and encouraged to do their most meaningful work. High-trust cultures are shown in Great Place to Work research to outperform their competitors.

This globally recognized and research-backed verification of great employee experience provides employers with a recruiting advantage and helps job seekers identify which companies genuinely offer a great company culture. 

About GDT

As a global IT solutions provider, GDT accelerates its clients' digitalization and business goals by transforming and modernizing platforms, networks, and cyber security through industry-leading infrastructure solutions, deep expertise, and flexible service delivery models.

GDT has a 30-year heritage and a global workforce, including its Indian Technology Center in Bangalore, which has grown by over 100 people this year alone. Partners consistently recognize GDT for expertise across its solution stack. GDT maintains over 450 certifications with the world's best-known technology providers. GDT's history, knowledge, and global reach provide the foundation for developing rich, sustainable services and solutions that push its people to the forefront of IT thought leadership and expertise.

For more information on GDT, please visit www.gdt.com

GDT Achieves Fortinet Engage Preferred Services Partner Designation

Global IT solutions provider General Datatech (GDT) announced its recent partner designation from Fortinet, the global cybersecurity leader driving...
