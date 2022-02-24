GENERAL DATATECH (GDT) NAMED AN ELITE 150 MANAGED IT SERVICE PROVIDER ON CRN'S MSP 500 LIST

General Datatech (GDT) is listed on the CRN® 2021 MSP 500 list in the Elite 150 category for the 4th consecutive year. Tweet this

For the fourth year in a row, GDT was named to MSP Elite 150 list, which identifies organizations with an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers.

"GDT enhances the business objectives of our customers through next-generation Network Operations Centers (NOC), IT as a Service (ITaaS) enterprise security solutions, and world-class service delivery," said Tom Ducatelli, CEO of GDT. "Being named as a member of the Elite 150 MSP again demonstrates both the expertise of our team and our commitment to providing operational excellence, efficiency and cost-effectiveness that improves business outcomes while reducing operational risks and fixed operating costs for our customers."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at CRN.com/msp500.

