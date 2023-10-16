General Dynamics Electric Boat Awarded $217 Million Contract for Virginia-Class Submarines

GROTON, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Electric Boat, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a $217 million contract for long lead time material associated with the construction of Virginia-class submarines SSN 814 and SSN 815.

"This contract will enable Electric Boat to begin the acquisition of critical material and components for submarines that require substantial lead time to manufacture and deliver," said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. "Advanced procurement is essential to achieve the high-rate production the Navy requires of the submarine industrial base. A consistent demand signal is necessary for our suppliers to invest in and grow their operations."

General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor and lead design yard for the Virginia class and constructs the ships in a teaming arrangement with HII's Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia.

General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and modernizes nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy. Headquartered in Groton, Connecticut, the company employs more than 21,500 people. General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022.

SOURCE General Dynamics

