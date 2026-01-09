Parry Labs Advances Modular Mission Systems in AV's P550™ for Army LRR Program

Integration of Parry Labs' mission computing and MOSA architecture strengthens AV's P550 capabilities for the Army's Long Range Reconnaissance mission

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs , a defense technology company delivering modular open systems and edge infrastructure for the modern battlespace, is partnering with AeroVironment Inc ("AV") (NASDAQ: AVAV) to architect, develop, deliver, and integrate Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA)-aligned digital engineering, software, and mission system hardware for the newly developed P550™ uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) for the U.S. Army's Long Range Reconnaissance (LRR) program.

As mission systems integrator, Parry Labs is embedding its proven mission system components into P550 to ensure the Army receives a platform that evolves with the mission and interoperates across the Family of Systems.

For this program, Parry Labs will provide expertise in Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) development and open software operating environments to help AV implement the capabilities required by the LRR program and enable future integration of new capabilities.

Parry's offering includes STRATIA®, delivered under a multi-year Enterprise License Agreement, to rapidly scale adoption of open systems software across AV's product lines. STRATIA provides the digital infrastructure for rapid integration of command and control (C2), autonomy, and AI applications at the edge.

The all-battery electric, high-performance P550 delivers long-range ISR capabilities alongside lethal effects crucial to the LRR mission, with capabilities enhanced by Parry Labs' modular mission systems.

"Our work with AV demonstrates how Parry Labs offers unique expertise in building scalable and interoperable systems based on government requirements while anticipating future mission needs," said Dave Walsh, Chief Technology Officer of Parry Labs. "STRATIA simplifies integration of new capabilities while reducing the cost and time needed to implement across AV's platforms."

"Partnership is central to delivering the Army's LRR requirements," said Trace Stevenson, President of Autonomous Systems for AV. "Parry Labs' mission systems expertise strengthens P550's MOSA foundation, delivering payload flexibility, software updates, and interoperability across the Family of Systems."

About Parry Labs

Parry Labs is a defense technology company delivering open, modular software and precision hardware that enables the U.S. military and its allies to modernize, connect, and deploy new capabilities with speed and impact. Through the unification of autonomy, AI, and command and control, Parry Labs builds integrated, mission-ready platforms built for the fight, designed to move faster, adapt smarter, and deliver advantage where it matters most. For more information, visit www.parrylabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

