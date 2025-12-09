Parry Labs Delivers Edge Compute Integration for U.S. Navy's EPIC Project

Successful flight demonstrations highlight Parry's role in enabling autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming with the EC Micro.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parry Labs, a leading provider of edge software and hardware solutions, is supplying its Edge Compute Micro (EC Micro) to Shield AI in support of the U.S. Navy's Experimental Platform for Intelligent Combat (EPIC) project on the Kratos BQM-177A. The EC Micro has already completed successful flight tests, with additional testing planned to further advance autonomy and manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T). These efforts highlight Parry Labs' ability to deliver mission-ready compute infrastructure backed by expert integration and ongoing technical support.

EPIC is a project advancing collaborative combat autonomy through Navy-led flight demonstrations, including recent multi-stage test flights at Point Mugu, California. Parry Labs' EC Micro delivered critical on-aircraft compute infrastructure for mission autonomy workloads and manned-unmanned teaming control, enabling real-time decision-making at the edge.

"With the EC Micro, we are bringing next-generation compute power directly to the edge," said Dave Walsh, Chief Technology Officer at Parry Labs. "Supporting programs like EPIC underscores how our open, scalable technology accelerates mission success for the fleet."

Lightweight, rugged, and platform-agnostic, the EC Micro is purpose-built for resource-constrained environments where size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) are critical.

This deployment builds on Parry Labs' record of edge compute integration across platforms including the MQM-178A Firejet and XQ-58A Valkyrie. Parry Labs provides not only mission hardware but also integration support and lifecycle assistance, reinforcing its role as a partner in advancing autonomy at the tactical edge.

About Parry Labs, LLC

Parry Labs is a defense technology company delivering open, modular software and precision hardware that enables the U.S. military and its allies to modernize, connect, and deploy new capabilities with speed and impact. Through the unification of autonomy, AI, and command and control, Parry Labs builds integrated, mission-ready platforms built for the fight, designed to move faster, adapt smarter, and deliver advantage where it matters most. For more information, visit www.parrylabs.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

