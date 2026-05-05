General Health Is in Focus in 2026. SYNEVIT'S CEO Says It's Harder to Achieve Than You Think

Low Intake. Poor Absorption. Repetitive Eating. There Are Many Reasons People Become Vitamin and Mineral Deficient.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted in late 2025 (reported by Supply Side Supplement Journal) found "general health" is the top priority for the majority (55%) of those taking supplements right now. While things like immune health, digestion, and energy each ranked high individually, the overall health of the body was the greatest concern.

"This is a good thing," said George Cvetkovski, CEO of the supplement brand SYNEVIT®. "But simply prioritizing general wellness in your dietary supplementation isn't enough. It's important to realize how many factors can influence — and undermine — that health, creating deficiencies in a variety of areas."

While the CDC reports that most nutrition indicators find deficiencies in less than 10% of the U.S. population, some vitamins in certain demographics can be deficient in nearly a third of the population. For instance, in the CDC's Second Nutrition Report, it was found that 31% of non-Hispanic black respondents were more likely to be vitamin D deficient, along with 12% of Mexican-Americans.

In April, Cvetkovski and his team published a science-backed resource called "How Vitamin and Mineral Deficiency Affects General Health and Immunity," in which they reinforced the fact that general health isn't just about taking the right vitamins. It must take everything into consideration.

"It isn't easy to address a vitamin deficiency," the CEO explained. "You have to think bigger than just taking a few pills every morning. At Synevit®, we've spent decades developing first-in-class nutraceutical solutions that go beyond basic ingredients." This process has allowed Cvetkovski's company to create formulas that follow precise dosages based on recommended daily allowances. Blister packaging preserves potency and prevents oxidation, as well. Often, specific ingredients — like the organic chelated iron complex in its FERROFECT® formula — improve absorption and bioavailability.

"Quality nutraceuticals don't just put a nutrient in your body," Cvetkovski concluded. "It ensures that you actually are able to access and absorb the nutrients you need to preserve your general health and maintain a high quality of life over time — both of which are things consumers are clearly focused on in 2026."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/



Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

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SOURCE Synevit