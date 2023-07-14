General Mills and Fetch Launch Back-to-School Sweepstakes to Celebrate Anniversary of Successful Loyalty Program

Good Rewards Anniversary Sweepstakes offers chance to win prize packs including a MacBook and General Mills products; enter by joining Good Rewards on the Fetch app

MADISON, Wis., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, and General Mills today announced the Good Rewards Anniversary Sweepstakes celebrating the one-year anniversary of the General Mills Good Rewards program aimed at helping families prepare for the fast-approaching back-to-school season.

To ensure that they have all the gear and fuel they need for the academic year ahead, three lucky winners will receive a 13 inch MacBook Air and full value back on products from all of the iconic brands in General Mills' robust portfolio — including Cheerios, Yoplait, Totino's and Pillsbury — through the Fetch app. Starting today through August 1, 2023, consumers can enter by joining the free Good Rewards loyalty program, available exclusively on Fetch. Mail-in entries will be accepted through August 2, 2023. Existing Good Rewards members will be automatically entered for a chance to win. Winners will be announced on or around August 4, 2023.

"The success of Good Rewards has exceeded our expectations in year one," said KC Glaser, senior manager, loyalty and rewards, General Mills. "Because of this loyalty program, consumers are more aware of the breadth of General Mills' portfolio and can differentially engage with our beloved brands. We are looking forward to applying what we've learned to make year two even better."

Good Rewards provides members-only access to benefits and exclusive offers on more than 45 brands within the General Mills portfolio. Through the program, General Mills supports each consumer's individual shopping journey and rewards them for their purchases, no matter where they buy.* Since its introduction last July, Good Rewards has connected General Mills with over 2 million shoppers through a first-of-its-kind loyalty experience on the Fetch app.

"It has been a delight to support the success of Good Rewards and bring the innovative loyalty program to millions of shoppers nationwide over the past year," said Robin Wheeler, chief revenue officer, Fetch. "With the Fetch platform, General Mills has access to invaluable insights into consumer behavior, and, critically, the ability to activate on-platform campaigns and continuously optimize its efforts to provide shoppers with a personalized and seamless shopping experience in real time. We're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation with General Mills and delivering extraordinary experiences for Good Rewards members who love saving on their favorite brands."

Good Rewards is available in the Fetch app, which is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Full terms and conditions of the sweepstakes can be read here.

About General Mills
General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and standing for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Totino's, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2023 net sales of U.S. $20.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

About Fetch
Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch, formerly Fetch Rewards, is on a mission to help people have fun and save money with every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has 18 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $700 million in rewards points. Fetch is available to download free on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 4 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

* Not all users will qualify to earn points from all participating brands; for experimentation, brand trial, audience targeting, or other reasons, users may not earn points for all brands. For more information please refer to Fetch's Terms of Service.

