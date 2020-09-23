General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra Joins Keynote Lineup for CES 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept., 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that General Motors (GM) Chairman and CEO Mary Barra will present the opening keynote address during the all-digital CES® 2021, the world's most influential technology event. Barra's keynote will share a closer look at GM's transformational strategy to advance mobility for communities around the world. Laying the foundation for an all-electric future is just the beginning. For the first-time ever, the CES keynotes will be viewed across the globe, giving the world a front row seat to experience the future of technology.

CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience, extending the reach of this global event to existing and new audiences around the world. Global brands and startups will launch the latest cutting-edge products. Thought leaders will share ideas that will shape the future. This new immersive experience will bring the tech community together.

"This is the year we have all had to re-imagine how we live and work. CES 2021 is innovating to provide attendees with the opportunity to hear directly from technology innovators and business leaders as they present the newest technologies," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "GM has proven itself as a global leader in using cutting-edge technology and engineering prowess to transform the future of mobility and beyond. We're thrilled to welcome Mary back to a unique, immersive CES and hear how GM is changing the world with electrification."

Barra has served as CEO of GM since January 15, 2014 and Chairman of the GM Board of Directors since January 4, 2016. She began her career with GM in 1980 as a co-op student at the Pontiac Motor Division and has since held various roles within the company, including executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing & Supply Chain, vice president of Global Human Resources, and vice president of Global Manufacturing Engineering. This will be the third time GM has keynoted at CES, following appearances at CES 2008 and CES 2016.

Barra joins recently confirmed Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg and AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su as a speaker. The CES keynote schedule will be updated regularly as keynote speakers are announced. Top visionaries and thought leaders are expected to speak and share insights on premiere technologies during CES 2021.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience connecting exhibitors, customers, thought leaders and media from around the world. CES 2021 will allow participants to hear from technology innovators, see cutting-edge technologies and the latest product launches, and engage with global brands and startups from around the world. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2021 updates and the media page for all press resources.

