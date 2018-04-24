General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

AKRON, Ohio, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 26th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, April 20 in Orlando, Florida.

General Motors recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries who have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The Automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base means everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales and indirect services.

Goodyear has a long history of working with GM and has been supplying tires for the auto manufacturer since the early 1900's. Some of the most recent OE fitments that were awarded to Goodyear include the high-performance Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and luxury sport Cadillac CT6 and CT6 V-Sport vehicles. Additionally, Goodyear is No. 1 in OE on four of the five top-selling vehicles, and the No. 1 supplier of full-size trucks for the past 19 years, with premium fitments on the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra.

"Goodyear has been working with General Motors dating almost as far back as our company's inception," said Ken Hertl, Goodyear's North American vice president of original equipment. "We are honored to receive this award and we are pleased to continue to supply GM with the quality and innovation necessary to meet consumer's demands in the marketplace."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 22 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About General Motors

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

