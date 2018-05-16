General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2017 Supplier of the Year

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the first award for Hanon Systems since the company became a standalone enterprise in late-2015, and the third honor in the company's history when Halla Climate Control Corp. was named GM Supplier of the Year in 1997 and 2000.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base mean everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today, and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

More than 45 percent of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this award and to be recognized alongside these other great companies," said In-Young Lee, president and chief executive officer of Hanon Systems. "Such an achievement validates the effort and commitment of our highly talented teams around the world, and the company's strong focus to deliver value every day."

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies who provide products and services to GM in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales and indirect services.

"We are grateful for this recognition, and for the cooperative and collaborative relationship that has formed over the years with General Motors," said Davide Piccirilli, senior commercial director at Hanon Systems. "Hanon Systems is pleased to supply General Motors with innovative thermal solutions that are designed to enhance this customer's brands."

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions. Products include heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressors; fluid transport; and thermal and emissions solutions for conventional and electric, hybrid, fuel cell and autonomous vehicles. With 40 manufacturing and 18 engineering sites across 20 countries, the company employs more than 16,500 people.

