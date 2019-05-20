General Motors Recognizes Hanon Systems as a 2018 Supplier of the Year

NOVI, Mich., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanon Systems (KS:018880), a leading supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions, has been named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 27th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held on Wednesday, May 15 in Detroit.

During the event, GM recognized 133 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or brought new innovations to the company.

This is the second award for Hanon Systems since the company became a standalone enterprise in late-2015, and the fourth honor in the company's history when Halla Climate Control Corp. was named GM Supplier of the Year in 1997 and 2000.

"We hold our suppliers to a high bar," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, global purchasing and supply chain. "They went above and beyond to deliver the innovations and quality that will help us earn customers for life."

More than half of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2017.

"It is an honor for Hanon Systems to again receive this recognition," said Nurdal Kücükkaya, president of Hanon Systems. "We value the collaborative partnership we share with General Motors, and this award is a testament to our focus and commitment to deliver innovative thermal solutions and customer-focused attention."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

General Motors also recognized the Hanon Systems manufacturing operation in Alabama with its Supplier Quality Excellence Award for calendar year 2018. This honor awards top performing supplier manufacturing sites that have met or exceeded a stringent set of quality performance criteria, and have achieved cross-functional support of the entire GM organization.

About Hanon Systems

Hanon Systems is a full-line supplier of automotive thermal and energy management solutions. Products include heating ventilation and air conditioning; powertrain cooling; compressors; fluid transport; and thermal and emissions solutions for conventional and electric, hybrid, fuel cell and autonomous vehicles. With 40 manufacturing and 18 engineering sites across 20 countries, the company employs more than 16,500 people. To learn more, visit hanonsystems.com.

SOURCE Hanon Systems

