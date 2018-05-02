General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

GM recognized 132 of its best suppliers from 17 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value, or brought new innovations to the company. The announcement represented the most suppliers GM has recognized since debuting the Supplier of the Year event in 1992. This is the third time in a row MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions has received the award.

"This is an opportunity for General Motors to honor those suppliers who are truly the best of the best," said Steve Kiefer, GM senior vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "The automotive industry is transforming at an incredible rate. The relationships we have with our supply base mean everything when it comes to delivering a strong vehicle lineup today and the cutting-edge vehicles and mobility services of tomorrow."

More than 45 percent of this year's Supplier of the Year awardees are repeat winners from 2016.

GM's Supplier of the Year award is reserved for suppliers who distinguish themselves by meeting performance metrics for quality, execution, innovation, and total enterprise cost. Award winners represent companies that provide products and services to General Motors in the areas of vehicle components, supply chain and logistics, customer care and aftersales, and indirect services.

Dave Lomasney, MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions president, stated, "Supplier of the Year recognition from General Motors, for the third year in a row, is an extreme honor for us. MacLean-Fogg is committed to investing time and resources in new product and design innovations, equipment, facility improvements, lean manufacturing, operational transformation, and world class quality across all product lines. This award is affirmation that our strategic direction and progress we're making are producing value for our customers. We look forward to continuing our mutually-beneficial relationship with General Motors."

About General Motors

General Motors Co. and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com

About MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), one of two primary businesses of MacLean-Fogg, is a leading manufacturer of fastener components, engineered components and engineered plastics for automotive, heavy truck and other diverse industries. Core MFCS products include locknuts, decorative automotive wheel fasteners, high temperature fasteners, Hatebur process hot forgings, cold formed products, machined products, functional engineered plastic and suspension products. MFCS is comprised of multiple production locations in the USA and Germany and customer support locations worldwide. MFCS is headquartered in Mundelein, IL. www.macleanfoggcs.com

About MacLean-Fogg

MacLean-Fogg is a worldwide enterprise with 26 global manufacturing facilities with annual sales over one billion (USD) and a workforce of over 3,200. MacLean-Fogg provides, through MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions, a primary business, www.macleanfoggcs.com, engineered metal and plastic components to the industrial, automotive, and military markets and, through MacLean Power Systems, a primary business, unique devices used in the transmission and distribution of electrical power. www.macleanpower.com For more information, visit www.macleanfogg.com or mediarelations@macleanfogg.com

