General Paul M. Nakasone to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Thursday, September 28

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command, will speak at a National Press Club Headliners luncheon on Sept. 28.

Nakasone has served as commander of the U.S. Cyber Command since 2016 and director of the National Security Agency since May 2018. Nakasone has held command and staff positions across all levels of the Army with assignments in Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan. His most recent overseas posting was as the Director of Intelligence, J2, International Security Assistance Force Joint Command in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The event begins with lunch in the Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Remarks begin at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. National Press Club members may purchase tickets for $25. Non-member tickets cost $45. You can purchase tickets at the following link: https:/press.org/events/npc-headliners-luncheon-general-nakasone.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put NSA in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7516

