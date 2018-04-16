General Public Invited to Help Grant Make-A-Wish for 16-year-old Movie Fan on April 21 in Kansas City, Missouri

"We are thrilled to be able to share Peyton's heartwarming wish with the Kansas City community," said LuAnn Bott, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish® Missouri. "This unique wish would not be possible without the caring support of so many dedicated individuals. On behalf of Make-A-Wish, Peyton, and his family, we are grateful for Coolfire Studios, Hallmark, Crown Media, and the Hallmark Channel for making Peyton feel like the star he truly is."

As part of his wish, Peyton stars in a short sci-fi film which will be seen in a private screening inside the Hallmark Visitors Center. The general public is invited to attend the red carpet welcome to greet him and his family upon arrival prior to the screening. It is free to attend and be part of the following schedule:

3 p.m. – Attendees welcome to begin arriving

– Attendees welcome to begin arriving Guests encouraged to sign cards of encouragement for Peyton in front of Kaleidoscope and the Hallmark Visitors Center



Pom poms on a first-come, first-served basis will be available to pick up to wave to Peyton in his favorite colors of black and blue

3:30 p.m. – Peyton and his family arrive via limousine

– Peyton and his family arrive via limousine 3:35 p.m. – General welcome and special presentation in front of Hallmark Visitors Center

– General welcome and special presentation in front of Hallmark Visitors Center 3:40 p.m. – Remarks from Make-A-Wish and Peyton

– Remarks from Make-A-Wish and Peyton 3:50 p.m. – Final sendoff as Peyton and family enter the Hallmark Visitors Center

– Final sendoff as Peyton and family enter the Hallmark Visitors Center 4 p.m. – Red Carpet welcome event concludes

Event will be conducted rain or shine.

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. Its global Hallmark Greetings business sells greeting cards and gift wrap in more than 30 languages with distribution in more than 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops. Hallmark Retail operates 2,000 Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries and Hallmark Home & Gifts sells a broad array of home décor and gift product throughout the U.S. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe.

About Crown Media Family Networks

Crown Media Family Networks is the umbrella unit subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Inc., housing cable's leading family friendly networks, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original content, including movies, scripted series, annual specials, and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show. Hallmark Channel is also home to the popular annual holiday franchise "Countdown to Christmas," featuring a lineup of 24/7 holiday programming. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour cable network featuring a unique mix of new, original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network also features its own annual holiday programming franchise, "Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas". Hallmark Drama showcases the rich legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame library and with zero duplication, spotlights movies and series from Crown Media's collection of original dramatic content. Crown Media Family Networks is also home to Hallmark Movies Now, the company's subscription streaming service, which offers wholly distinct content from the company's linear channels. Crown Media Family Networks' digital publishing extension, Hallmark Publishing, is an eBook division that creates novelizations of previously aired original movie favorites. It also accepts author submissions for original, on-brand manuscripts that can be greenlit as a new movie or series for one of the company's three linear networks.

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

Hallmark Channel on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Social Media: Facebook, Twitter

Hallmark Drama on Social Media: Twitter

Hallmark Publishing on Social Media: Twitter

About Make-A-Wish Missouri

Make-A-Wish® Missouri creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, Missouri and serves the entire state of Missouri and the six Kansas counties that make up the Greater Kansas City area.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Missouri has granted more than 6,500 wishes to local children with critical illnesses. For more information about Make-A-Wish Missouri and how you can transform lives, one wish at a time, please visit our website (mo.wish.org) and connect with us on Facebook (makeawishmo), Twitter (@makeawishmo), Instagram (@makeawishmo) and YouTube (MakeAWishMO).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-public-invited-to-help-grant-make-a-wish-for-16-year-old-movie-fan-on-april-21-in-kansas-city-missouri-300630451.html

SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hallmark.com

