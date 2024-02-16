Genesee Brewery Transitions from Plastic to Eco-friendly Ring Carriers

News provided by

Genesee Brewing Company

16 Feb, 2024, 08:06 ET

New ring carriers are photo-degradable and break down when exposed to UV light

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesee Brewery recently announced a shift to eco-friendly, sustainable ring carriers on all six packs of 12 oz. and 16 oz. cans of Genesee beer. These carriers are now made using 50 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and break down when exposed to UV light.

Continue Reading
Genesee Brewery transitions from plastic to new eco-friendly ring carriers.
Genesee Brewery transitions from plastic to new eco-friendly ring carriers.

"At Genesee, we are always looking for ways to mitigate our impact on the environment. Shifting to more sustainable packaging is a step forward," said Mike Duemmel, director, Genesee Brewery. "We will continue to look at innovative solutions to decrease our waste. We have aspirations to become a zero-waste facility and continue to make small, but meaningful improvements in sustainability."

The carriers are produced by Hi-Cone, a leading supplier of multi-packaging systems for beer, soft drink, and general products industries around the world. The company plans to deliver a 100 percent recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable alternative for ring carriers by 2025.

Genesee Brewing Co. is part of FIFCO USA, a triple bottom line company committed to improving its environmental footprint with a focus on reducing its use of water and energy, while decreasing carbon emissions and diverting waste to landfills. Each year, FIFCO USA measures a number of environmental factors in its brewing and manufacturing operations and sets goals to reduce impact. In addition, FIFCO USA uses volunteerism and investment to help deliver positive contributions to the environment, like reducing litter, promoting clean waterways, restoring natural habitats, planting trees and plants, and enhancing nature for its employees, partners and consumers.

About the Genesee Brewery

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery, New York state's oldest brewery, makes the classic Genesee Value line of beers, Genesee Specialty and Seagram's Escapes. The Genesee Brewery also manufactures beer and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages under contracts on behalf of other companies.

Genesee Value: Genesee's Value line of beers includes Genesee Beer, Light, Black, N.A. and Ice.

Genesee Specialty: Genesee Specialty is a premium line of beer with character. The lineup includes Spring Bock, Ruby Red Kolsch, Cran Orange Kellerbier, Oktoberfest, and Citrus Pils.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Tanner Jubenville
[email protected]
(585) 730-2851

SOURCE Genesee Brewing Company

Also from this source

Genesee Brewery's Three-Story Keg Tree is Must-See Holiday Tradition in Upstate New York

Genesee Brewery's Three-Story Keg Tree is Must-See Holiday Tradition in Upstate New York

Genesee Brewery's three-story Keg Tree is a holiday tradition that shouldn't be missed. Throughout the season thousands of beer lovers descend upon...
Genesee Announces the Winner of its FIRST EVER Specialty Beer Chosen by Fans!

Genesee Announces the Winner of its FIRST EVER Specialty Beer Chosen by Fans!

The people have spoken! After an electrifying campaign and more than 10,500 Genesee fans flocking to the local polls, the moment we've all been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.