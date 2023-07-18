GENESIS ADDS FIRST STANDALONE RETAIL FACILITY IN GEORGIA

  • Genesis of Atlanta marks the brand's sixth standalone retailer to open in the United States.

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced the grand opening of Genesis of Atlanta, the brand's sixth standalone retail facility in the United States and its first in Georgia.

(left to right) Tedros Mengiste, vice president, sales operations, Walter Dawson, senior group manager, sales operations, Wendy Orthman, executive director, marketing, Genesis Motor America, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Emily Houston, senior director, institutional partnerships, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Wesley Ellis, President and CEO, Jim Ellis Automotive Group and Genesis of Atlanta, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America in Atlanta, Ga. on July 12, 2023. (Photo/Genesis)
(left to right) Tedros Mengiste, vice president, sales operations, Walter Dawson, senior group manager, sales operations, Wendy Orthman, executive director, marketing, Genesis Motor America, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Emily Houston, senior director, institutional partnerships, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Wesley Ellis, President and CEO, Jim Ellis Automotive Group and Genesis of Atlanta, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America in Atlanta, Ga. on July 12, 2023. (Photo/Genesis)

At Genesis, the customer's time and convenience are at the center of the retail experience. Genesis of Atlanta features an open floorplan showcasing the award-winning Genesis product portfolio with distinct brand elements. In addition to the in-store experience, visitors can take full advantage of Genesis Concierge, a unique and complimentary service that provides a seamless, tailored retail experience. Genesis Concierge pairs customers with a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience, including scheduling test drives – at the retail facility or at home – and arranging vehicle delivery to their residence or place of business.

Genesis of Atlanta is owned and operated by Wes Ellis, president and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group.

"The southeastern United States remains an important market for our brand, and we are pleased to be introducing Genesis of Atlanta to customers in Georgia," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are proud to partner with Wes Ellis and the Jim Ellis Automotive Group in this venture. We appreciate their commitment to providing an exceptional retail experience for our customers."

"We are proud to bring the first standalone Genesis retail facility to the Peach State," said Wes Ellis, dealer principal of Genesis of Atlanta. "We look forward to welcoming the community into our new home to introduce them to the impressive Genesis product lineup."

To celebrate the grand opening and give back to the local community, Genesis Motor America and Genesis of Atlanta presented a $20,000 donation to Chamblee Boys & Girls Club. This charitable contribution marks the continuation of Genesis Gives, an initiative that supports STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education, sports, and athletics programming for children.

Genesis of Atlanta is the sixth of many planned standalone retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Several more locations are currently under development nationwide.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

