GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION CONTRIBUTE OVER $100,000 TO SAVANNAH COMMUNITY

"At Genesis, we are focused on developing high performance, world-class vehicles that exude athletic elegance. With this in mind, we seek to give back to the communities we serve by fostering this same innovation and performance in future generations," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With our new manufacturing facility planned for the area, we are thrilled to continue supporting local Savannah organizations that increase children's access to high-quality STEM, arts, and sports programs."

The donations are part of Genesis' social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, which seeks to pave the way for the future generation by supporting STEM education and youth sports programs, especially for children in need. As a company with a keen commitment to innovation and technology, Genesis views STEM education as a key ingredient for producing leaders and creators. With the company's identity of athletic elegance and breaking boundaries, Genesis also seeks to help children push their own boundaries and engage in youth sports programs, which help teach important life skills in addition to providing important health and developmental benefits.

Genesis has been partnering with the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club since 2022 to support their STEM education programs. Additionally, Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, has supported the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club since last year in 2023, specifically for its arts education programs that incorporate a variety of art classes for high-need youth in the community.

"Gratitude is the bridge that connects generosity to impact. With heartfelt appreciation, we extend our sincerest thanks to Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation for their unwavering support of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club's STEAM program," said Mark Lindsay, chief executive officer of Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. "Their dedication to fostering innovation and nurturing the minds of our youth echoes far beyond the confines of our classrooms, shaping a future bright with possibility and promise."

Genesis has partnered with SCAD since 2022, providing funding for scholarships to students who are from the Bryan County area—home to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.

Genesis has partnered with Savannah United since 2022, contributing support for soccer scholarships to children in need, allowing more children to learn and participate in youth soccer programs.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated $10 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

