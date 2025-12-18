GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 GRANT RECIPIENTS

News provided byGenesis Motor America
Dec 18, 2025, 11:02 ET
- Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $3 million in grants to 83 youth arts organizations nationwide
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization championing youth arts education, proudly announced its 2025 grant recipients. As part of its annual commitment, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a total of $3 million in grants to support arts programming at 83 nonprofit organizations across the United States.
"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is honored to fund a record 83 youth arts organizations, the most in a single year since our founding in 2018," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "With $3 million in grants, we are continuing to expand access to creative learning so more children nationwide can experience the transformative power of the arts."
Driven by the belief that inspiration is the greatest luxury, Genesis retailers contribute a portion of every new vehicle sale to Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Through this support and additional charitable contributions from Genesis Motor America, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards grants to schools, museums, and cultural organizations that provide meaningful arts opportunities fostering creativity and discovery for underserved children. This year's commitment brings the lifetime giving to more than $13 million.
Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients
|
Organization
|
City
|
State
|
Alabama Shakespeare Festival
|
Montgomery
|
AL
|
Amp Up Arts
|
Montgomery
|
AL
|
Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona
|
Phoenix
|
AZ
|
Anaheim Family YMCA
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
TGR Foundation (TGR Learning Lab)
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
Pretend City Children's Museum
|
Irvine
|
CA
|
Amazing Grace Conservatory
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Debbie Allen Dance Academy
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Inner-City Arts
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
SPIRIT SERIES
|
Los Angeles
|
CA
|
Broadway Sacramento
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
DrawBridge
|
San Francisco
|
CA
|
El Sistema Colorado
|
Denver
|
CO
|
Feel the Beat
|
Englewood
|
CO
|
INTEMPO
|
Stamford
|
CT
|
Children's Chorus of Washington
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Dance Place
|
Washington
|
DC
|
DC Youth Orchestra Program
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Kennedy Center Education
|
Washington
|
DC
|
Dancing for a Difference
|
Brandon
|
FL
|
Camp Boggy Creek
|
Eustis
|
FL
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
FL
|
Broward Center for the Performing Arts
|
Fort Lauderdale
|
FL
|
Banner Lake Club
|
Hobe Sound
|
FL
|
Breakthrough Miami
|
Miami
|
FL
|
URGENT, Inc
|
Miami
|
FL
|
Quest, Inc
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
The Lionheart School
|
Alpharetta
|
GA
|
The Creatives Project
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Deep Center
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
Savannah Children's Theatre
|
Savannah
|
GA
|
SkyART
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
The Simple Good
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Uniting Voices Chicago
|
Chicago
|
IL
|
Arts for Learning Indiana
|
Indianapolis
|
IN
|
Acadiana Center for the Arts
|
Lafayette
|
LA
|
Jefferson Performing Arts
|
Metairie
|
LA
|
KID smART
|
New Orleans
|
LA
|
Young Audiences of Louisiana
|
New Orleans
|
LA
|
Equitable School Partnerships of Boston
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Open Door Arts
|
Boston
|
MA
|
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OrchKids
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
Washington Conservatory of Music
|
Glen Echo
|
MD
|
Living Arts Detroit
|
Detroit
|
MI
|
Upstream Arts
|
Minneapolis
|
MN
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis
|
St. Louis
|
MO
|
Arts+
|
Charlotte
|
NC
|
The University of North Carolina School of the Arts
|
Winston-Salem
|
NC
|
The Nashua Community Music School
|
Nashua
|
NH
Genesis Inspiration Foundation
Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.
Genesis Motor North America
Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.
Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).
SOURCE Genesis Motor America
