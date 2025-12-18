GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 GRANT RECIPIENTS

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $3 million in grants to 83 youth arts organizations nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization championing youth arts education, proudly announced its 2025 grant recipients. As part of its annual commitment, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a total of $3 million in grants to support arts programming at 83 nonprofit organizations across the United States.

"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is honored to fund a record 83 youth arts organizations, the most in a single year since our founding in 2018," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "With $3 million in grants, we are continuing to expand access to creative learning so more children nationwide can experience the transformative power of the arts."

Driven by the belief that inspiration is the greatest luxury, Genesis retailers contribute a portion of every new vehicle sale to Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Through this support and additional charitable contributions from Genesis Motor America, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards grants to schools, museums, and cultural organizations that provide meaningful arts opportunities fostering creativity and discovery for underserved children. This year's commitment brings the lifetime giving to more than $13 million.

Organization City State Alabama Shakespeare Festival Montgomery AL Amp Up Arts Montgomery AL Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona Phoenix AZ Anaheim Family YMCA Anaheim CA TGR Foundation (TGR Learning Lab) Anaheim CA Pretend City Children's Museum Irvine CA Amazing Grace Conservatory Los Angeles CA Debbie Allen Dance Academy Los Angeles CA Inner-City Arts Los Angeles CA SPIRIT SERIES Los Angeles CA Broadway Sacramento Sacramento CA DrawBridge San Francisco CA El Sistema Colorado Denver CO Feel the Beat Englewood CO INTEMPO Stamford CT Children's Chorus of Washington Washington DC Dance Place Washington DC DC Youth Orchestra Program Washington DC Kennedy Center Education Washington DC Dancing for a Difference Brandon FL Camp Boggy Creek Eustis FL Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Fort Lauderdale FL Broward Center for the Performing Arts Fort Lauderdale FL Banner Lake Club Hobe Sound FL Breakthrough Miami Miami FL URGENT, Inc Miami FL Quest, Inc Orlando FL The Lionheart School Alpharetta GA The Creatives Project Atlanta GA Deep Center Savannah GA Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Savannah GA Savannah Children's Theatre Savannah GA SkyART Chicago IL The Simple Good Chicago IL Uniting Voices Chicago Chicago IL Arts for Learning Indiana Indianapolis IN Acadiana Center for the Arts Lafayette LA Jefferson Performing Arts Metairie LA KID smART New Orleans LA Young Audiences of Louisiana New Orleans LA Equitable School Partnerships of Boston Boston MA Open Door Arts Boston MA Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OrchKids Baltimore MD Washington Conservatory of Music Glen Echo MD Living Arts Detroit Detroit MI Upstream Arts Minneapolis MN Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis St. Louis MO Arts+ Charlotte NC The University of North Carolina School of the Arts Winston-Salem NC The Nashua Community Music School Nashua NH

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

