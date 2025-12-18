GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2025 GRANT RECIPIENTS

  • Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $3 million in grants to 83 youth arts organizations nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization championing youth arts education, proudly announced its 2025 grant recipients. As part of its annual commitment, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awarded a total of $3 million in grants to support arts programming at 83 nonprofit organizations across the United States.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation presents Debbie Allen Dance Academy with a grant in support of youth arts education in Los Angeles on June 4, 2025. (Photo/Genesis)
"Genesis Inspiration Foundation is honored to fund a record 83 youth arts organizations, the most in a single year since our founding in 2018," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "With $3 million in grants, we are continuing to expand access to creative learning so more children nationwide can experience the transformative power of the arts."

Driven by the belief that inspiration is the greatest luxury, Genesis retailers contribute a portion of every new vehicle sale to Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Through this support and additional charitable contributions from Genesis Motor America, Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards grants to schools, museums, and cultural organizations that provide meaningful arts opportunities fostering creativity and discovery for underserved children. This year's commitment brings the lifetime giving to more than $13 million.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation Grant Recipients

Organization

City

State

Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Montgomery

AL

Amp Up Arts

Montgomery

AL

Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona

Phoenix

AZ

Anaheim Family YMCA

Anaheim

CA

TGR Foundation (TGR Learning Lab)

Anaheim

CA

Pretend City Children's Museum

Irvine

CA

Amazing Grace Conservatory

Los Angeles

CA

Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Los Angeles

CA

Inner-City Arts

Los Angeles

CA

SPIRIT SERIES

Los Angeles

CA

Broadway Sacramento

Sacramento

CA

DrawBridge

San Francisco

CA

El Sistema Colorado

Denver

CO

Feel the Beat

Englewood

CO

INTEMPO

Stamford

CT

Children's Chorus of Washington

Washington

DC

Dance Place

Washington

DC

DC Youth Orchestra Program

Washington

DC

Kennedy Center Education

Washington

DC

Dancing for a Difference

Brandon

FL

Camp Boggy Creek

Eustis

FL

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

FL

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Fort Lauderdale

FL

Banner Lake Club

Hobe Sound

FL

Breakthrough Miami

Miami

FL

URGENT, Inc

Miami

FL

Quest, Inc

Orlando

FL

The Lionheart School

Alpharetta

GA

The Creatives Project

Atlanta

GA

Deep Center

Savannah

GA

Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club

Savannah

GA

Savannah Children's Theatre

Savannah

GA

SkyART

Chicago

IL

The Simple Good

Chicago

IL

Uniting Voices Chicago

Chicago

IL

Arts for Learning Indiana

Indianapolis

IN

Acadiana Center for the Arts

Lafayette

LA

Jefferson Performing Arts

Metairie

LA

KID smART

New Orleans

LA

Young Audiences of Louisiana

New Orleans

LA

Equitable School Partnerships of Boston

Boston

MA

Open Door Arts

Boston

MA

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra OrchKids

Baltimore

MD

Washington Conservatory of Music

Glen Echo

MD

Living Arts Detroit

Detroit

MI

Upstream Arts

Minneapolis

MN

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

St. Louis

MO

Arts+

Charlotte

NC

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Winston-Salem

NC

The Nashua Community Music School

Nashua

NH

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

