GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION EXPAND ACCESS TO STEAM EDUCATION IN ALABAMA

$50,000 donation to Alabama State University supports STEM scholarships and summer programming

Genesis Inspiration Foundation awards $50,000 grant to Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts and $25,000 grant to Amp Up Arts to advance youth arts education

Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop brings experiential learning to Southlawn Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis is continuing to help expand learning opportunities for students in Alabama through investments in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education. The effort includes a $50,000 donation to Alabama State University (ASU), grants from Genesis Inspiration Foundation to two Montgomery-based arts organizations, and a hands-on STEAM workshop at Southlawn Middle School.

Thomas Treadwell, vice president, chief administrative officer and executive counsel, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, and Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, present a $50,000 donation to Colonel (Ret.) Gregory Clark, vice president, institutional advancement, Alabama State University, in Montgomery, Ala., on May 5, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"At Genesis, we believe access to education plays a critical role in helping students explore their interests, discover their talents, and reach their potential," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "As we invest in higher education, youth arts programs, and STEAM learning, we're proud to support students across Alabama during their academic journey."

Genesis donated $50,000 to Alabama State University to help fund Mechanical Engineering scholarships and STEM summer programming. The contribution is made through Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, which is committed to supporting youth development in under-resourced communities.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support of Genesis and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama," said Colonel (Ret.) Gregory Clark, vice president, institutional advancement, Alabama State University. "This generous $50,000 investment speaks directly to their commitment to education, innovation, and the future of our students. These funds will strengthen our STEM initiatives by providing critical resources that empower our scholars to engage in meaningful research, enhance their learning experience, and develop the skills needed to excel both inside the classroom and beyond. Partnerships like this are essential as we prepare the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and problem-solvers."

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) was awarded a $50,000 grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation to support its arts education programs that focus on making the arts more accessible by reducing economic barriers. This funding will help MMFA offer no-cost programs, camps, tours, and classes designed to be interdisciplinary, culturally responsive, and led by local artists and educators.

Amp Up Arts received a $25,000 grant from Genesis Inspiration Foundation for its mission to advance equitable arts access for all Alabama students through direct programming, partnerships, advocacy, and resource development. The donation will support efforts to expand quality, comprehensive arts education for PreK–12 students.

Genesis further engaged local students at Southlawn Middle School through a Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop that fosters curiosity and creativity through hands-on learning. During the workshop, students were introduced to the vehicle development process and participated in a walkaround of the Genesis GV60. Students put what they learned into practice by building future mobility vehicles using upcycled materials.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America