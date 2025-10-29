GENESIS AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION STRENGTHEN STEAM EDUCATION IN TEXAS

Genesis Inspiration Foundation donates $10,000 to ARTreach in support of youth arts education

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis and Genesis Inspiration Foundation continue to champion education by investing in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) programs across Texas. Genesis Inspiration Foundation donated $10,000 to ARTreach, a nonprofit that connects community partners with artists to positively impact underserved youth. Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, also hosted a hands-on STEAM workshop for high school students at Cristo Rey Boys & Girls Club.

"Innovation begins with imagination," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Through our support of STEAM education in Texas, we're proud to inspire students to be curious, think creatively, and dream big."

ARTreach recently received a $10,000 donation from Genesis Inspiration Foundation. By partnering with under-resourced schools, social service agencies, and other nonprofits, ARTreach enriches youth education with the arts to improve self-esteem and help children overcome life's obstacles. This funding will help expand its community efforts, including a juvenile justice program that provides healthy alternatives through artistic expression and empowers at-risk youth to discover their talents and envision a brighter future.

At Cristo Rey Boys & Girls Club, Genesis partnered with Child Creativity Lab to deliver an engaging STEAM workshop that introduced over 30 high school students to the world of automotive innovation. They explored the product development journey and experienced the all-electric Genesis GV60 firsthand. Students then applied their creativity by transforming everyday items into futuristic mobility concepts, blending imagination with sustainability.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Founded in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has awarded over $13 million in grants to expand youth arts at museums, schools, and community organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis and its retailers, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more, visit us online at www.genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

