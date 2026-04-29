GENESIS INVESTS IN NEXT GENERATION WITH STEAM WORKSHOP AND CAREER PANEL AT TGR LEARNING LAB ANAHEIM

Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop fosters design thinking and innovation

Genesis career panel introduces students to careers across the automotive industry

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis hosted a science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) workshop and career panel at the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim for the second year as part of its continued commitment to education. High school students gained hands-on learning experiences and exposure to automotive career opportunities, helping prepare them for the future.

High school students present their future mobility vehicles during the Child Creativity Lab STEAM workshop at the TGR Learning Lab Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif., on April 22, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"Access to STEAM learning and industry professionals helps spark curiosity and open doors for students as they begin thinking about their futures," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "Through programs like these, Genesis is proud to support opportunities that encourage creative thinking and introduce students to STEAM-related career paths."

STEAM Workshop Highlights Automotive Innovation

Developed in collaboration with Child Creativity Lab, the STEAM workshop introduced nearly 100 high school students to the automotive product development process and provided technology demonstrations of Genesis vehicles. Genesis employees discussed topics including design, engineering, and sustainability. Students applied those concepts and their imagination to create innovative future mobility vehicles from upcycled materials.

Career Panel Connects Students with Industry Professionals

Genesis organized a career panel featuring employees from various professions, including engineering, marketing, and product planning. Panelists shared insights into their educational pathways, skills development, and career opportunities in the automotive industry. Students also engaged directly with Genesis employees through a question-and-answer session to learn more about their professional journeys.

"We're grateful for the ongoing partnership of Genesis in giving our students opportunities to explore and experience careers in the automotive industry and beyond," said Calvin Macaraeg, director, career-connected learning, TGR Learning Lab Anaheim. "The comprehensive experience left students inspired and excited about possibilities for their future."

The workshop and career panel are part of Genesis' ongoing partnership with TGR Foundation, which supports STEAM education for youth at the Foundation's TGR Learning Labs located in Anaheim and Philadelphia.

TGR Foundation

TGR Foundation is a leading education nonprofit founded in 1996 by Tiger Woods. With a commitment to providing opportunities that unlock the unlimited potential in the lives of young people from under-resourced communities, its mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. In 2026, TGR Foundation is celebrating 30 years of driving dreams together. Through its TGR Learning Labs and signature education programs focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) educational enrichment, career and college readiness and health and well-being, TGR Foundation has served more than 217,000 students. For more information, visit TGRFoundation.org or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 90 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

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SOURCE Genesis Motor America