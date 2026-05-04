GENESIS, U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION, AND MLS PLAYERS ASSOCIATION OPEN NEW MINI-PITCH FOR DALLAS COMMUNITY

DALLAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) recently celebrated the expansion of their collective commitment to youth sports with the opening of a new mini-pitch in Dallas at William Anderson Elementary School. The project represents the fifth Musco Mini-Pitch Systems™ installation delivered through the growing partnership, following previous openings across Florida, New York, California, and Georgia.

Student athletes and representatives from Genesis, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Dallas Independent School District, and William Anderson Elementary School celebrate the grand opening of the new mini-pitch at William Anderson Elementary School in Dallas on April 29, 2026. (Photo/Genesis)

"At Genesis, we believe access to youth sports can play a meaningful role in helping children build confidence, stay active, and connect with their community," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor America. "Through our partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, we're proud to help create safe, welcoming spaces where kids can play, learn, and grow through soccer."

The celebration welcomed local youth, coaches, and families for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a symbolic first kick and the first official game on the new mini-pitch. Guests took part in neighborhood festivities including food from local vendors, while players were gifted commemorative jerseys to mark the milestone.

"Access to safe places to play can be a powerful catalyst for opportunity," said Ed Foster Simeon, president and CEO, U.S. Soccer Foundation. "We are proud to work alongside Genesis and the MLSPA to bring this new mini-pitch to Dallas, expanding opportunities for young people to be active, build confidence, and feel connected to their community. Together, we are helping ensure that soccer and all its lifelong benefits are accessible for kids in under-resourced neighborhoods."

Designed to meet the needs of community-based play, the Musco Mini-Pitch System features a durable hard-court surface that supports both organized programming and informal pick-up games. Serving as accessible gathering places, mini-pitches encourage physical activity and create welcoming environments for young athletes. The Dallas installation is part of the U.S. Soccer Foundation's Safe Places to Play initiative, which has delivered more than 850 mini-pitches nationwide and is working toward a goal of 1,000 by 2026. According to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, 70% of mini-pitches are in communities identified as low on the Childhood Opportunity Index and high in population density—a clear reflection of its mission to reach children in under-resourced areas.

"The MLSPA is proud to continue its efforts to bring safe spaces to play to communities across the country with this new mini-pitch in Dallas," said Victor Ulloa, MLSPA Player Relations Manager and former Homegrown FC Dallas player. "It's so important to both current and former players to be a part of creating greater access to the game we all love."

Funded through Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, this project reflects Genesis' commitment to investing in communities. By supporting expanded access to youth sports, Genesis helps empower young people to build confidence, leadership skills, and a strong foundation for future success.

"At William Anderson Elementary, we are always looking for ways to create meaningful experiences for our students," said Mark Sandoval, principal, William Anderson Elementary School. "This soccer pitch will not only encourage physical activity, but also foster teamwork, school pride, and a stronger sense of community. We are thankful to Genesis, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, and MLSPA for making this opportunity possible for our students."

U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA)

The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) is the labor union and exclusive bargaining representative for all Major League Soccer (MLS) players, ensuring the protection of their bargained-for rights. Established in 2003, the MLSPA serves to promote players' collective best interests, amplify their voices, and represent them in their group commercial and licensing activities. The MLSPA is a democratic organization, run by and for players. To learn more please visit www.mlsplayers.org.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under-resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated over $2 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit www.genesisgives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America