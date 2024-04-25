CLERMONT, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America, and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to supporting education through the arts, collectively donated $20,000 to advance science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education in central Florida. The Everglades Foundation received $10,000 from Genesis Gives and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida received $10,000 from the Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Ceremonial checks were presented in Clermont, Florida.

GENESIS AND THE GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT STEAM EDUCATION AT GENESIS OF CENTRAL FLORIDA GRAND OPENING

"Genesis is proud of its new permanent home in Central Florida, and we are eager to be active in serving the local community," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation are proud to invest in STEAM education for youth in the local community as we celebrate the grand opening of Genesis of Central Florida."

Established in 2014, The Everglades Literacy Program provides the only comprehensive Everglades education program at the PreK-12 level. While the program is based on the River of Grass, its emphasis on the connections between water, habitats, plants, and animals makes it applicable anywhere. It provides free teacher training, a STEM curriculum aligned to Florida Standards, one-on-one support, and other resources. The program has already reached more than 6,000 teachers in 30 school districts across the state of Florida. Support from Genesis Gives will enable The Everglades Foundation to continue providing quality environmental education and making impacts in Orlando, home to the headwaters of America's Everglades.

"By offering an interactive, engaging, and free platform for teachers and students to explore the wonders of the Everglades, we're sowing the seeds of environmental awareness and stewardship in the hearts of our students," said Jennifer Diaz, vice president of education, The Everglades Foundation. "This is a vital step towards building a future where our children become advocates for the Everglades and, in turn, ensure the longevity of this natural treasure."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida includes 40 Clubs in six counties throughout Central Florida. Programming is designed to not only help children achieve competency in important academic areas, but to help them build self-confidence through discovering and developing their unique gifts and talents.

"We are so very grateful to Genesis for their generous support of our Youth Arts Initiative," said Jamie Merrill, president and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida. "With this gift, Genesis is helping to enrich the lives of underserved youth through the transformative power of the visual and performing arts."

Genesis of Central Florida is one of many planned standalone retail facilities for the brand in the United States. Several more locations are currently under development nationwide.

