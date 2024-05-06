GENESIS AND THE GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT STEAM EDUCATION AT GENESIS OF CHARLOTTE GRAND OPENING

"Opening our first dedicated facility in North Carolina is a significant step in our retail expansion and we look forward to introducing the Charlotte community to our award-winning product lineup," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are inspired by our retailer partners like Genesis of Charlotte who are also passionate about giving back to the local community and fostering the next generation of innovators."

Based in Charlotte, Thrive Global Project is a nonprofit organization that empowers underserved students and communities by increasing racial and gender equity to enable economic mobility through access to innovative programs and quality educational opportunities. The donation will be used to provide programming and scholarships to local Charlotte college students enrolled in STEAM degrees and by providing backpacks and resources to local students involved in sporting activities.

"Thriving futures begin with our Unzip the Potential and Ready to Thrive programs. With immense gratitude to Genesis of Charlotte, we are transforming lives, fostering resilience, and paving the way for brighter futures together," said Grace Moyd, executive director, Thrive Global Project.

Do Greater Charlotte is a nonprofit that empowers communities by offering exposure to creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship. It provides quality tools, creative spaces, and a supportive community to help underserved populations transform their ideas into future opportunities.

"We are excited to partner with Genesis of Charlotte and receive this grant," said William McNeely, chief executive officer of Do Greater Charlotte. "Together, we are significantly impacting the lives of young people in Charlotte, nurturing the next generation of creators and innovators."

