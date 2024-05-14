GENESIS BROADENS RETAIL NETWORK WITH 26 NEW STANDALONE FACILITIES, EXPANDS EV AVAILABILITY TO 37 STATES

News provided by

Genesis Motor America

May 14, 2024, 12:15 ET

  • Brand counts 35 standalone facilities across the United States with the addition of 26 new dedicated retailers
  • GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 now available at select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today announced the opening of 26 new standalone facilities across the United States, counting 35 dedicated retail facilities nationwide. Genesis EVs are also now available in 37 states with the expansion of electric vehicle sales to select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island.

"The opening of 26 new dedicated Genesis facilities across the country demonstrates our commitment to serving more communities across the United States in the coming years," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With our growing retail network, we are also rapidly expanding electric vehicle availability adding Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island. This latest phase of growth allows for even more customers to discover our award-winning EV lineup."

New Genesis Facilities Added to Retail Network

Retailer

Dealer Principal/Auto Group

City, State

Genesis of Corona

Cardinale Automotive Group

Corona, Calif.

Genesis of Lindon

Murdock Auto Group

Lindon, Utah

Genesis of Algonquin

Rosen Auto Group

Algonquin, Ill.

Genesis of Elgin

Bob Loquercio Auto Group

Elgin, Ill.

Genesis of North Aurora

Gerald Auto Group

North Aurora, Ill.

Genesis of St. Charles

St. Charles Auto Group

St. Peters, Mo.

Genesis of Mentor

Classic Auto Group

Mentor, Ohio

Genesis of Conway

Chris Crain

Conway, Ark.

Genesis of Wichita

Scott Hatchett

Wichita, Kan.

Genesis of Edmond

Ted Moore

Edmond, Okla.

Genesis of Tulsa

Ted Moore

Tulsa, Okla.

Genesis of Northwest San Antonio

Marsha Shields

Boerne, Texas

Genesis of Spring

Potamkin Automotive Group

Spring, Texas

Genesis of Southwest Houston

Group 1 Automotive

Houston, Texas

Genesis of Weatherford

Jerry Durant

Weatherford, Texas

Genesis of West Houston

Ben Keating

Houston, Texas

Genesis of Cumming

Krause Auto Group

Cumming, Ga.

Genesis of Kennesaw

Krause Auto Group

Kennesaw, Ga.

Allen Turner Genesis

Allen Turner Automotive

Pensacola, Fla.

Braman Genesis

Braman Automotive Group

Miami, Fla.

Genesis of Central Florida

Mullinax Automotive

Clermont, Fla.

Genesis of Columbia

Stivers Automotive Group

Columbia, S.C.

Genesis of Bel Air

Jones Junction Auto Group

Bel Air, Md.

Genesis of Charlotte

Keffer Auto Group

Matthews, N.C.

Genesis of North Shore

Atlantic Auto Group

Hicksville, N.Y.

Genesis of South Shore

Atlantic Auto Group

West Islip, N.Y.

At Genesis, the customer's convenience and time are at the center of the retail experience. Upon entering each facility, customers are welcomed as honored guests into an open floor plan with distinctive brand elements featuring the growing Genesis SUV and sedan portfolio. In addition to the in-store experience, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service that provides a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery.

Expanded EV Availability

The GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In collaboration with Electrify America, Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchasei. Utilizing the Electrify America mobile apps and Genesis Connected Services, owners of the GV60, the Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 can seamlessly locate and access fast charging stations while on the road.

To complement Genesis' out-of-home charging collaboration with Electrify America, customers can take advantage of Genesis Home to secure comprehensive charging solutions at their residences. With Genesis Home, customers can shop top-rated residential AC EV chargers, solar panels, and energy storage systems in a one-stop marketplaceii.

Customers can discover more about Genesis EV models by contacting their local Genesis retailer and by visiting www.genesis.com for more information.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Available on new 2024 and 2025 Genesis EV vehicles purchased or leased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Genesis retailer on or before December 31, 2024. Three years of 30-minute complimentary DC fast charging sessions at Electrify America charging stations begins upon date of vehicle purchase or lease. Non-transferable. Not available for commercial use, such as ride-hailing or ridesharing. Requires Electrify America app, account, enrollment in a Genesis EV Charging Plan, acceptance of Terms of Use, and an initial deposit to fund idle fees and charging after initial 30 minutes. Complimentary charging time does not include any idle fees and their associated or applicable taxes assessed at the charging station. After user-initiated charging session stops or vehicle reaches full charge, and following a 10-minute grace period, idle fees and applicable taxes will apply and user is responsible. After the initial 30 minutes of each eligible charging session, charging continues uninterrupted at then-current Electrify America pricing. There is a 60-minute waiting period between eligible charging sessions, and the Genesis EV Charging Plan benefits will not apply to a charging session initiated within this period. In the event of suspected fraud or abuse or other unforeseen events, Genesis Motor America may discontinue or modify the offer in its sole discretion. Electrify America charging stations are only available in the U.S.

ii Solar panels, energy storage systems and the home EV charger are manufactured and offered by third parties. Installation services are provided by third-party electricians sourced through the Genesis Home Marketplace and contracted by customers for their projects.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Also from this source

GENESIS GIVES DONATES $50,000 TO ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY TO SUPPORT STEM EDUCATION

GENESIS GIVES DONATES $50,000 TO ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY TO SUPPORT STEM EDUCATION

Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America, recently donated $50,000 to Alabama State University (ASU)...
GENESIS AND THE GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT STEAM EDUCATION AT GENESIS OF CHARLOTTE GRAND OPENING

GENESIS AND THE GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT STEAM EDUCATION AT GENESIS OF CHARLOTTE GRAND OPENING

Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America, and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, a 501(c)(3)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics