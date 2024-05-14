GENESIS BROADENS RETAIL NETWORK WITH 26 NEW STANDALONE FACILITIES, EXPANDS EV AVAILABILITY TO 37 STATES

"The opening of 26 new dedicated Genesis facilities across the country demonstrates our commitment to serving more communities across the United States in the coming years," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "With our growing retail network, we are also rapidly expanding electric vehicle availability adding Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island. This latest phase of growth allows for even more customers to discover our award-winning EV lineup."

New Genesis Facilities Added to Retail Network

Retailer Dealer Principal/Auto Group City, State Genesis of Corona Cardinale Automotive Group Corona, Calif. Genesis of Lindon Murdock Auto Group Lindon, Utah Genesis of Algonquin Rosen Auto Group Algonquin, Ill. Genesis of Elgin Bob Loquercio Auto Group Elgin, Ill. Genesis of North Aurora Gerald Auto Group North Aurora, Ill. Genesis of St. Charles St. Charles Auto Group St. Peters, Mo. Genesis of Mentor Classic Auto Group Mentor, Ohio Genesis of Conway Chris Crain Conway, Ark. Genesis of Wichita Scott Hatchett Wichita, Kan. Genesis of Edmond Ted Moore Edmond, Okla. Genesis of Tulsa Ted Moore Tulsa, Okla. Genesis of Northwest San Antonio Marsha Shields Boerne, Texas Genesis of Spring Potamkin Automotive Group Spring, Texas Genesis of Southwest Houston Group 1 Automotive Houston, Texas Genesis of Weatherford Jerry Durant Weatherford, Texas Genesis of West Houston Ben Keating Houston, Texas Genesis of Cumming Krause Auto Group Cumming, Ga. Genesis of Kennesaw Krause Auto Group Kennesaw, Ga. Allen Turner Genesis Allen Turner Automotive Pensacola, Fla. Braman Genesis Braman Automotive Group Miami, Fla. Genesis of Central Florida Mullinax Automotive Clermont, Fla. Genesis of Columbia Stivers Automotive Group Columbia, S.C. Genesis of Bel Air Jones Junction Auto Group Bel Air, Md. Genesis of Charlotte Keffer Auto Group Matthews, N.C. Genesis of North Shore Atlantic Auto Group Hicksville, N.Y. Genesis of South Shore Atlantic Auto Group West Islip, N.Y.

At Genesis, the customer's convenience and time are at the center of the retail experience. Upon entering each facility, customers are welcomed as honored guests into an open floor plan with distinctive brand elements featuring the growing Genesis SUV and sedan portfolio. In addition to the in-store experience, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service that provides a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery.

Expanded EV Availability

The GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In collaboration with Electrify America, Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchasei. Utilizing the Electrify America mobile apps and Genesis Connected Services, owners of the GV60, the Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 can seamlessly locate and access fast charging stations while on the road.

To complement Genesis' out-of-home charging collaboration with Electrify America, customers can take advantage of Genesis Home to secure comprehensive charging solutions at their residences. With Genesis Home, customers can shop top-rated residential AC EV chargers, solar panels, and energy storage systems in a one-stop marketplaceii.

Customers can discover more about Genesis EV models by contacting their local Genesis retailer and by visiting www.genesis.com for more information.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Available on new 2024 and 2025 Genesis EV vehicles purchased or leased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Genesis retailer on or before December 31, 2024. Three years of 30-minute complimentary DC fast charging sessions at Electrify America charging stations begins upon date of vehicle purchase or lease. Non-transferable. Not available for commercial use, such as ride-hailing or ridesharing. Requires Electrify America app, account, enrollment in a Genesis EV Charging Plan, acceptance of Terms of Use, and an initial deposit to fund idle fees and charging after initial 30 minutes. Complimentary charging time does not include any idle fees and their associated or applicable taxes assessed at the charging station. After user-initiated charging session stops or vehicle reaches full charge, and following a 10-minute grace period, idle fees and applicable taxes will apply and user is responsible. After the initial 30 minutes of each eligible charging session, charging continues uninterrupted at then-current Electrify America pricing. There is a 60-minute waiting period between eligible charging sessions, and the Genesis EV Charging Plan benefits will not apply to a charging session initiated within this period. In the event of suspected fraud or abuse or other unforeseen events, Genesis Motor America may discontinue or modify the offer in its sole discretion. Electrify America charging stations are only available in the U.S.

ii Solar panels, energy storage systems and the home EV charger are manufactured and offered by third parties. Installation services are provided by third-party electricians sourced through the Genesis Home Marketplace and contracted by customers for their projects.

