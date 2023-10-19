GENESIS ANNOUNCES ENHANCED 2024 G70 SPORT SEDAN FOR THE NORTH AMERICAN MARKET

  • Enhanced 2024 model adds new 2.5T powertrain and Brembo braking system as standard equipment, delivering 300 horsepower, strong braking performance, and an overall dynamic driving experience.
  • Enhanced interior focuses on the details, improving the user experience with new touch-type climate controls and a frameless rearview mirror as standard equipment.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced a newly enhanced G70 sport sedan for the 2024 model year in the North American market. The award-winning G70 sedan returns to the lineup for 2024 with more agile and powerful driving performance, and a renewed focus on the interior cabin experience.

2024 Genesis G70
Added exterior and interior design details emphasize the sophistication and design leadership of the brand while improved driving performance, braking capabilities, and more standard convenience features enhance the overall driving and passenger experience. The newly enhanced model delivers a new 2.5L turbocharged engine and a high-performance Brembo braking system as standard equipment.

"We are pleased to bring important updates to our award-winning G70 lineup," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "Customers are passionate about the exhilarating driving experience provided by the G70 sport sedan, and we can't wait to offer them a number of enhancements, including more standard power and performance for the 2024 model."

Genesis will offer the newly enhanced 2024 G70 with two powertrain options for the North American market: the new 2.5L turbocharged inline four-cylinder gasoline engine and the popular 3.3L twin-turbocharged V6 gasoline engine.

The new standard 2.5L turbocharged engine produces 300 HP and 311 lb-ft of maximum torque. This is an increase of more than 48 HP over the previous 2.0L turbocharged engine, giving G70 the most standard power in its class.

Genesis has also equipped all G70 models with standard high-performance Brembo brakes to ensure strong braking performance.

The 2024 G70 inherits Genesis' unique Athletic Elegance design identity while strengthening the driver-centered interior design.

The new Genesis emblem, engraved with a Guilloché pattern (repetitive decorative patterns intricately engraved by a precise mechanism, found in luxury watches), adds to the level of precision and detail in the exterior design. New exterior colors Vatna Gray and Kawah Blue, take inspiration from the volcanic landscapes of Iceland and Indonesia, inspired by the brand's love of travel.

The interior space provides an immersive driving experience to drivers with an enhanced functional design that improves operational convenience and added details that heighten a sense of serenity.

New features include a touch-type climate control display and frameless rear-view mirror. Functional designs and details have been added to features like the multi-function switches, door and console garnish patterns, air vents, cup holders, and key FOB.

Genesis has expanded the range of interior color selections by adding two new two-tone options: Obsidian Black/Fog Gray and Obsidian Black/Vanilla Beige.

Genesis has added several new convenience and safety features, including USB C charging and a rear side airbag as standard equipment.

The enhanced 2024 G70 delivers available Genesis Digital Key 2 with Near Field Communication (NFC) compatibility. The Digital Key is paired using Apple Wallet and Samsung Pass. The vehicle intelligently recognizes the driver and automatically authenticates them, loading their customized vehicle preferences. Genesis Digital Key 2 also allows the vehicle owner to share keys with others. For example, a driver with an Apple device may share their key with another via iMessage, and revoke access to the vehicle with the click of a button.

Details regarding the 2024 G70's North American availability and pricing will be announced in late 2023.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

