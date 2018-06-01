Genesis Announces May Sales

Brand









May-18 May-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD Genesis 1,076 1,752 6,466 8,288









Models









May-18 May-17 2018 YTD 2017 YTD G80 840 1,355 5,004 6,372 G90 236 397 1,462 1,916

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and will compete with the world's most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In 2017, Genesis received accolades from leading third-party media and analysts, including ALG, GOOD DESIGN, J.D. Power, and Strategic Vision.

