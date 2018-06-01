Genesis Announces May Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today reported sales of 1,076 in May, a 39 percent decrease compared with the prior year.

This past month, Genesis unveiled the Essentia Concept to critical reception at the Cannes Film Festival and Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, following its debut at the New York International Auto Show. In third-party accolades that affirm the momentum of the Genesis brand, G80 Sport received a 5-star overall rating by NHTSA, and G90 was named "Best Winter Luxury Vehicle" by the New England Motor Press Association.

Brand




May-18

May-17

2018 YTD

2017 YTD

Genesis

1,076

1,752

6,466

8,288





Models




May-18

May-17

2018 YTD

2017 YTD

G80

840

1,355

5,004

6,372

G90

236

397

1,462

1,916

Genesis Motor America 

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. A total of six new Genesis models will launch by 2021 and will compete with the world's most renowned luxury car brands. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In 2017, Genesis received accolades from leading third-party media and analysts, including ALG, GOOD DESIGN, J.D. Power, and Strategic Vision.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com

