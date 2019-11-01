Genesis Announces Record October Sales

"The positive sales momentum of the G70, G80 and G90 is a reflection of our efforts to bring attention to the Genesis brand," said Mark Del Rosso, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Motor North America. "In the coming months, we will sharpen our focus even further, as we plan to add new models to the Genesis family, including the 2020 G90 and our first SUV."

In the first three quarters of 2019, Genesis brand sales rallied, thanks to the ongoing success of the G70, G80 and G90 luxury sedans at over 325 retailers. The Genesis brand continues to be recognized for excellence in quality by leading third parties, including J.D. Power and AutoPacific.



Oct-19 Oct-18 2019 YTD 2018 YTD Brand







Genesis 1,935 372 16,844 9,281 Model







G70 1,021 51 9,527 52 G80 625 217 5,488 7,141 G90 289 104 1,829 2,088

Genesis Motor America

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com

Genesis Motor America on Twitter │ YouTube │ Facebook | Instagram

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Related Links

https://www.genesis.com/us

