SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis announced today the establishment of Genesis Art Initiatives, aimed at celebrating art as an authentic experience to discover the truly meaningful and valuable aspects of life. With a vision to collaborate with leading global institutions that are shaping cultural legacy around the world, Genesis begins the initiative with a five-year partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to support its annual contemporary art commission series for the Museum's Fifth Avenue facade niches.

GENESIS ART INITIATIVES ESTABLISH A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE METROPOLITIAN MUSEUM OF ART IN NEW YORK, INTRODUCING THE GENESIS FACADE COMMISSION.

Newly named The Genesis Facade Commission, the series invites an artist each year to create new site-specific works of art, inspiring authentic connections between the artist, The Met's audiences, as well as the broader global art communities. Through shared endeavors, Genesis aspires to enrich today's vibrant cultural dialogue by amplifying timeless insights that permeate the world around us and the ever-unfolding landscape of the years to come.

"As a long-time supporter of the arts, we are thrilled to embark on a new journey of Genesis Art Initiatives with The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the world's most highly respected arts institutions," said Euisun Chung, Executive Chair, Hyundai Motor Group. "With our aspiration and ambition for this impactful partnership, we hope to become part of The Met's inspiring community and to amplify the voices of renowned cultural visionaries."

"The Met's Fifth Avenue facade is a powerfully prominent and accessible platform for the display of art that now regularly features new sculptures by the most innovative artists working today," said Max Hollein, The Met's Marina Kellen French Director and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to Genesis for their incredible generosity and support, which ensures the opportunity for visitors and passersby alike to be surprised, delighted, and inspired by dynamic commissions for years to come."

The inaugural exhibition under this new partnership, The Genesis Facade Commission: Lee Bul, Long Tail Halo, will be on view from September 12, 2024 to May 27, 2025, marking the first time an artist living and working in Asia has been commissioned for this installation. This highly anticipated exhibition will also be Lee's first major project in the United States since her solo exhibition at the New Museum in New York in 2002.

Lee Bul (b. 1964, South Korea) will create four new sculptures that combine figurative and abstract elements for The Met Fifth Avenue's facade niches. With her practices in arts that spans four decades, Lee is known for her sophisticated use of both highly industrial and labor-intensive materials, such as fabric, metal, plastic, silicone, porcelain, and glass, incorporating artisanal practices as well as technological advancements into her work. Her sculptures, often evoking bodily forms that are at once classical and futuristic, address the aspirations and disillusions that come with progress.

This will be the fifth edition of The Met's facade commission series. The Museum's Beaux-Arts Fifth Avenue facade was designed by the architect and founding Museum Trustee Richard Morris Hunt and opened to the public in December 1902. Since 2019, the facade has featured work by contemporary artists Wangechi Mutu (2019), Carol Bove (2021), Hew Locke (2022); and most recently Nairy Baghramian (2023). The 2025 Genesis Facade Commission will feature new works by Jeffrey Gibson (b. 1972, United States).

On the horizon, Genesis Art Initiatives are set to expand its global reach through a partnership with Tate Modern for The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh, on view from May 1 to October 26, 2025. This major survey exhibition will showcase the artist Do Ho Suh's immersive fabric installations, life-size replicas of his past homes, videos, and delicate works on paper, asking timely questions about belonging and connection and exploring the intricate relationship between architecture and the body.

About Genesis and Genesis Art Initiatives

Genesis is a global automotive brand that aims to deliver highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. With deep commitment to realizing original experiences, Genesis celebrates art as an avenue to discover the truly meaningful and valuable. Genesis Art Initiatives collaborate with institutions shaping cultural legacy around the world, and visionaries whose profound understanding of our times uncovers enduring values that resonate across generations. The initiatives include The Genesis Facade Commission at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, a global artist commission featuring new art pieces on the niches of The Met's main entrance facade; and The Genesis Exhibition at Tate Modern, which will present a major survey of a world-renowned artist. Through these shared endeavors, Genesis aspires to enrich today's vibrant cultural dialogue by amplifying timeless insights that permeate the world around us and the ever-unfolding landscape of the years to come. Visit http://www.genesis.com/art or follow @genesis_worldwide #GenesisArtInitiatives to learn more about our partnerships and programs.

About The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was founded in 1870 by a group of American citizens—businessmen and financiers as well as leading artists and thinkers of the day—who wanted to create a museum to bring art and art education to the American people. Today, The Met displays tens of thousands of objects covering 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in two iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online. Since its founding, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

About Tate Modern

Tate Modern is the world's most popular museum of modern and contemporary art. It is free to visit and open to all, welcoming millions of people each year. The museum's collection displays span 100 years of art by renowned artists from around the world, presented alongside a diverse and international programme of exhibitions, commissions and events. Tate Modern is part of a family of four Tate galleries around the UK alongside Tate Britain, Tate Liverpool and Tate St Ives, which together care for a growing national collection of over 65,000 works of art. For more information, visit tate.org.uk.

