Genesis Celebrates Positive Sales Momentum, Third Party Accolades In The First Half Of 2019

Consumer Reports (Feb., 2019) Brand Report Card Rankings: Genesis the #1 Luxury Brand.

JD Power (June, 2019) Initial Quality Study:

Genesis Brand #1 in the industry, scored 25 percent better than the #2 luxury brand and 33 percent better than the industry average.

Genesis G70 #1 in the Compact Premium Car segment, scored 23 percent better than the #2 Compact Premium Car and 35 percent better than the Compact Premium Car segment average.

JD Power (July, 2019) Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study: Genesis Brand tied for #2 brand in the industry.

Galvanized by the success of sales in the first half of 2019, and the above significant third party accolades, Genesis Motor America and Genesis Finance will offer a limited-time, national Genesis Summer Sales Event across the Genesis vehicle lineup. Beginning Monday, July 29, and running through September 3, customers can lease a Genesis for three years with no money due at signing, no security deposit, and no first payment. More information about the lease program details and featured rates can be found at Genesis.com and local retailers.

The Genesis product lineup consists of the flagship G90 luxury sedan, the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans, and the G70 luxury sport sedan. G70 combines a high level of driver engagement with comfort and convenience, offered with a choice of two turbocharged engines. Equipped with the 365-hp, 3.3L twin-turbocharged V-6, G70 sprints from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. G80 offers executive-level luxury and comfort, while G80 Sport adds performance-oriented flourishes. Leading the charge is G90, which exemplifies the brand's commitment to refinement in even the smallest details. Driver-focused rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional across the model range. The model range is expected to grow significantly in the next two years.

Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. Within the past year, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision. The newest Genesis product, the G70 luxury sport sedan, has garnered broad acclaim being named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, the MotorTrend 2019 Car of the Year, as well as a category winner in the Car and Driver 2019 10Best awards, among more than a dozen others.

