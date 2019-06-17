Genesis Cinemas to Transform the Theatrical Landscape in Africa by Introducing ScreenX for the First Time

Genesis Cinemas is the leading cinema chain of West Africa with nine locations, 35 screens and over 3,400 seats in operation across Nigeria. Within the next three years, Genesis Cinemas will double the expansion across the West and into Central Africa and includes the installation of six ScreenX auditoriums in the Nigerian region.

The planned ScreenX locations:

Genesis Cinemas Port Harcourt; Phase 2, Genesis Center, GRA Port Harcourt

Genesis Cinemas Douala; Douala Grande Mall, Cameroon

Genesis Cinemas Lekki; Lekki Phase 1 - Epe Express Way, Lagos

Genesis Cinemas New Genesis Centre; Owerri, Nigeria

Genesis Cinemas Ceddi; 264 Tafawa Balewa Way, Abuja Nigeria

Genesis Cinemas Sangotedo; Novare-Mall Eti-Osa, Sangotedo

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our global reach with Genesis Cinemas in bringing ScreenX into Nigeria for the very first time with six locations across a brand new market," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The demand and excitement for our next-generation movie-watching format from audiences have been heard and we look forward to growing and collaborating with innovative partners like Genesis Cinemas in bringing more opportunities to tell great stories around the world in ScreenX."

"We are very excited to be partnering with ScreenX on our expansion journey. It is certainly one of the leading innovative additions that we are keen to have in all our multiplexes. We look forward to introducing ScreenX to West and Central African markets and have our audiences take on this incredible new experience," said Dr. Nnaeto Orazulike, Founder and CEO of Genesis Group.

About ScreenX

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection system used within a theatre setting. It was created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, as one of the "next cinema formats" along with 4DX, the multisensory cinema technology with motion and environmental effects. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by expanding the center image of feature films and pre-show advertising to create an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree format that projects onto three theatre walls. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 221 screens around the world. ScreenX was recognized as the "Innovator of the Year" at ShowEast 2018. For more information, please visit www.screenx.co.kr

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

Related Links

http://www.cj4dx.com

