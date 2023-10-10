GENESIS CONNECTED SERVICES NOW COMPLIMENTARY FOR NEW OWNERS OF 2023 OR LATER MODEL YEARS

  • Genesis Connected Services was previously complimentary for the first three years of ownership for all owners.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor America today announced that its comprehensive telematics suite, Genesis Connected Services, is now being offered complimentary for all original owners or lessees of 2023 and newer model yearsi.

The safety, maintenance, convenience and remote features included in the Genesis Connected Care, Remote, and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers with Genesis Connected Services (4G LTE network and technology dependent). Complimentary Genesis Connected Services launches on all 2023 and newer Genesis Connected Services-equipped models. 

By standardizing access to top safety, maintenance, convenience and remote technology features, Genesis is enriching the ownership experience by offering a complimentary industry-leading connectivity program for first owners. Subsequent owners will also still be able to access safety and vehicle maintenance related features at no additional costs for model year 2023 and newer and purchase a subscription for the convenience and remote technology features.

At Genesis, every vehicle is designed to offer the latest safety, technology, and convenience features that customers value most. With Genesis Connected Services, customers can seamlessly access advanced safety and convenience technology like Automatic Collision Notification, Charge Management, Digital Key, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Remote Start with Climate Control, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. Genesis Connected Services can be easily accessed from vehicle's display, the web, and Genesis owners' compatible smartphone app or smartwatch.

"Genesis Connected Services includes an impressive suite of technologies, safety, and convenience features engineered with our customers in mind," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to now offer this service as complimentary for the first owners."

Genesis Connected Services was previously complimentary for the first three years of ownership. Existing first owners of 2023 and newer Genesis Connected Services-equipped models received an update that their Genesis Connected Services is now complimentary beyond the first three years with no expiration for the life of the 4G LTE network. All 2023 existing first owners, and new owners who purchase an eligible Genesis through a retailer will now receive this enhanced Genesis Connected Services offering.

To learn more about Genesis Connected Services, customers may contact their local retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more details.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Offer for complimentary Genesis Connected Services without subscription (GCS) is available to purchasers and lessees of new 2023 GCS-equipped Genesis models. Not available on all models and trims. GCS requires an active GCS account subject to GCS Terms and Conditions. Only use GCS features and corresponding devices when safe to do so. Cellular and GPS coverage is required. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change.

GCS relies on digital wireless telecommunications technology outside of Genesis' control. GCS is dependent on 4G LTE cellular networks controlled and maintained by third-party wireless carriers. If and when these networks change and/or discontinue service, or the underlying technology required to support GCS becomes obsolete, then the connected services will not work and Genesis will be forced to cancel impacted services.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

