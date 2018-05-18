Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes

"We are extremely delighted to be a part of this celebration with CR Fashion Book and the members here at this special occasion," said Manfred Fitzgerald, Global Head of the Genesis Brand. "It's very exciting to introduce Essentia here in Cannes to a distinguished global group of guests, and showcase our vision of future mobility."

Among hundreds of celebrities and influencers present for the 12-day film festival, Essentia had a center-stage reception at this exclusive event.

"We are happy to partner with Genesis on our first CR Fashion Book Cannes Party," said CR Fashion Book President Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld. "CR Fashion Book is honored to have Genesis' new Essentia present, which shares many of the same principles as CR in design, luxury and glamour."

Essentia is the Genesis brand's first battery-electric vehicle concept. It features a lightweight carbon-fiber monocoque, a multi-motor electric powertrain, and a custom-tailored interior. Essentia is the brand's initial design study for a true GT car, challenging status quo as the ultimate manifestation of Genesis design and engineering. As a thrilling sports car designed to counter the complexities of a modern lifestyle, Essentia offers serenity, clarity, and beauty.

About Genesis

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody athletic elegance, including the G80 and G80 Sport midsize luxury sedans and the flagship G90 luxury sedan. The brand's G70 sport sedan made its world debut in September 2017, completing the brand's sedan lineup. Genesis will open dedicated brand stores in major cities in the near future.

