GENESIS HOUSE AND THE GOTHAM LAUNCH SHORTS FELLOWSHIP SUPPORTING NYC FILMMAKERS

Three emerging shorts filmmakers to receive $10,000 grants, industry mentorship, and exclusive screening opportunities

Second year of the partnership and first expanding to support NYC-based filmmakers

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis House and The Gotham Film & Media Institute (The Gotham) today announced the launch of the Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship, a program providing finishing support for three New York City-shot narrative short films in the final stages of production and/or distribution. For independent filmmakers, the final stages of production are often the most challenging and hands-on support and funding can make all the difference. Each project will receive a $10,000 grant for finishing funds, industry-led mentorship, access to exclusive programming at Genesis House, and will be screened to select industry professionals during the 2026 Gotham Week.

Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship logo

"This fellowship brings together Genesis House's position as a cultural hub for creative collaboration with The Gotham's longstanding support of independent voices," said Tedros Mengiste, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

"We're excited to see our partnership with Genesis House continue to evolve, opening up meaningful new opportunities for our community of filmmakers to develop their work and advance their careers," said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute.

Genesis House x The Gotham Shorts Fellowship

Three selected filmmakers will each receive:

$10,000 towards the finishing funds of a narrative short film shot in and around the NYC area

Specialized mentorship sessions with industry professionals

Special industry screening of short film and panel event during Gotham Week (September/October 2026)

Two in-person dinners with industry leaders and mentors at Genesis House in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan

Visibility throughout Gotham Week and acknowledgement at Gotham Week Honors

Eligibility & Timing

Films must be shot in NYC, with principal photography completed between April 1, 2025 – April 1, 2026

Applicants must be U.S. ‑ based and authorized to work in the United States

and authorized to work in the United States Films must be scripted projects.

Films must not premiere before Gotham Week (September 27-October 23, 2026)

Key Dates

Applications open: Thursday, April 16, 2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026 Virtual info session: Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET Applications close: Thursday, May 14, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET

Full submission guidelines and application details are available at thegotham.org/genesis-house-shorts

The Genesis House x The Gotham partnership serves as a year‑round cultural and industry convening platform for filmmakers. Planned 2026 activations include The Gotham Television Awards, Gotham Week, and fall programming including the 2026 Gotham Film Awards and the Filmmaker Magazine Celebration, hosted at Genesis House.

About Genesis House

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis in the Meatpacking District offering a curated escape into Korean hospitality, innovative design, and progressive experiences. Across three purposeful floors, guests discover a technology hub for creative collaboration, a design-forward vehicle showcase revealing Genesis engineering excellence, and the second-floor Restaurant, the jewel of the experience. Here, distinctly Korean hospitality comes alive through refined modern techniques that honor timeless recipes, each dish crafted with fresh, locally-grown ingredients and served with exemplary Son-Nim, the philosophy of treating every guest as an honored visitor. Together, these spaces create a comprehensive immersion into Genesis brand values. For more information, visit www.genesishouse.com.

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Genesis Motor North America

Genesis is a new global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of design, safety, refined performance, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Drawing from its cultural heritage and distinctly Korean hospitality, Genesis crafts experiences focused on customers as "son-nim", or honored guests.

Genesis Motor North America offers a growing range of award-winning SUV, sedan, and electric models through its network of more than 200 independent U.S. retailers, in addition to its more than 30 Canadian agency distributors. Genesis now counts more than 100 standalone retail facilities across the North American region, with dozens more in development. Consumers can discover the brand through its many retail points, at Genesis House, the brand's flagship space in New York City, or online at www.genesis.com.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gothams, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

SOURCE Genesis Motor America