Genesis G70 Agility Tested In Second Installment Of 'Art of the Stunt' Video Series

"Genesis G70 embodies the spirit of thrilling driving, so it was only natural to put its dynamics to the test with a high-performance stunt," said Kate Fabian, head of marketing at Genesis Motor America.

In this second set of videos, stunt driver Tanner Foust pays tribute to an iconic scene from Baby Driver, attempting a "180-reverse-to-drift" maneuver, within inches of a truck blocking the way. The third pair of videos will be released on June 19.

Short Video of G70 "Art of the Stunt" Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhkMscysH5s

Making of G70 "Art of the Stunt" Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zbT8vBjxhA&t=417s

As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry luxury segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. G70, which was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, as well as receiving several other prominent awards in recent months, resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with holistic integration of performance, body strength, refined luxury and aerodynamic design. Pricing starts at $34,900.

