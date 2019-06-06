Genesis G70 Put To The Ultimate Dynamic Test In "The Art Of The Stunt" Video Series
Jun 06, 2019, 15:21 ET
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America launched "The Art of the Stunt" featuring the 2019 Genesis G70: a three-part video series that demonstrates vehicle agility in a thrilling setting. In each video short, a stunt driver uses a G70 luxury sport sedan to recreate a classic scene of evasive driving from famous motion pictures. Working with Donut Media, award-winning film industry veterans and professional drivers, Genesis produced both the stunts and behind-the-scenes footage to engage performance enthusiasts and movie aficionados alike.
"Genesis G70 embodies the spirit of thrilling driving, so it was only natural to put its dynamics to the test with these high-performance stunts," said Kate Fabian, Genesis head of marketing.
The videos will be released by Donut Media according to the following schedule:
- June 5: Based on a stunt from The Fast and the Furious, stunt driver Tanner Foust drives at top speed before attempting to squeeze a G70 through the 22-foot gap underneath a semi-tractor trailer.
- June 12: Referencing an iconic scene from Baby Driver, Foust tries to achieve a "180-reverse-to-drift" maneuver, within inches of a truck blocking the way.
- June 19: Foust recreates a moment from Drive, the action, in maneuvering the G70 through a tight space at high speed.
As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry luxury segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. G70, which was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, as well as receiving more than a dozen other prominent awards in recent months, resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with holistic integration of performance, body strength, refined luxury and aerodynamic design. Pricing starts at $34,900.
