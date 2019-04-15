Genesis G70 Receives Good Housekeeping 2019 Best New Car Award

"The G70 feels like a true luxury vehicle thanks to premium interior finishes, straightforward controls, and supreme comfort," says Rachel Rothman, Good Housekeeping Chief Technologist & Engineering Director. "It also has many helpful driver assistance features that come standard like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, and more. It's a good value for a sporty, luxe sedan that looks more expensive than it is," added Laurie Jennings, Good Housekeeping Institute Director & Lead Consumer Tester.

"At Genesis, we design luxury vehicles that reset benchmarks," said Erwin Raphael, Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Motor America. "Recognition from the product-testing experts at Good Housekeeping affirms G70's strong performance proposition and consumer appeal."

As the first Genesis model in the highly competitive entry luxury segment, G70 outperforms legacy luxury sport sedans with driver-focused performance. G70, which was named the 2019 North American Car of the Year, as well as receiving several other prominent awards in recent months, resets benchmarks and expectations among luxury sport sedans, with holistic integration of performance, body strength, refined luxury and aerodynamic design. Pricing starts at $34,900.

