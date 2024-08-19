GENESIS GIVES AND GENESIS INSPIRATION FOUNDATION SUPPORT YOUTH SPORTS AND ARTS EDUCATION AT GENESIS RETAIL FACILITY GRAND OPENINGS IN GEORGIA

Atlanta Youth Tennis & Education Foundation and Lionheart School received donations at Genesis of Cumming grand opening

KENNESAW, Ga., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, Genesis Inspiration Foundation, and Krause Auto Group collectively donated $60,000 to improve access to youth sports and arts programs in the community. Atlanta Youth Tennis & Education Foundation and James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club each received $10,000 from Genesis Gives. Lionheart School and Acworth Arts Alliance received $10,000 from Genesis Inspiration Foundation, respectively. Each nonprofit organization received an additional $5,000 donation from Krause Auto Group.

(left to right) Zack Krause, chief operating officer, Krause Auto Group, Tanya Watkins, senior director of institutional giving, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta / James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club, Walter Dawson, general manager, Southern Region, Genesis Motor America, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Cathy Green, executive director, Acworth Arts Alliance, Jason Teague, general manager, Genesis of Kennesaw in Kennesaw, Ga. on August 15, 2024

"Genesis is committed to not only developing world-class vehicles, but also empowering the communities we serve," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased to expand our retail presence in Georgia, while continuing to invest in youth sports and arts education alongside partners like Krause Auto Group to build a brighter future for the next generation."

At the Genesis of Cumming grand opening, Genesis Gives and Krause Auto Group donated to the Atlanta Youth Tennis & Education Foundation (AYTEF), a nonprofit dedicated to nurturing the holistic development of under-resourced K-12 youth through tennis, enrichment, and outreach initiatives. Additionally, Genesis Inspiration Foundation and Krause Auto Group donated to the Lionheart School, which provides developmentally appropriate education for children who need a specialized learning environment. The donation will support arts programs that reduce the isolation of individuals with disabilities within their community by addressing social and artistic life skills.

To celebrate the Genesis of Kennesaw grand opening, Genesis Gives and Krause Auto Group donated to the James T. Anderson Boys & Girls Club, an organization that works with hundreds of kids and teens each year to help them reach their full potential. Its wide range of academic, sports, and arts programs focus on helping kids succeed in school and in life. Genesis Inspiration Foundation and Krause Auto Group also donated to the Acworth Arts Alliance (AAA), which aims to promote and support the advancement of art and artistic education in the community. This donation will enable the AAA to provide art supplies to local schools, award student grants, fund art classes, and support community events.

"We are honored to contribute to these remarkable organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of so many," said Zack Krause, chief operating officer, Krause Auto Group, and board member, Genesis Inspiration Foundation. "Our goal is to be not only a business in this community, but a partner in fostering growth, opportunity, and a better quality of life for everyone. These donations are part of an ongoing effort to support local organizations that align with our values and commitment to community service. We look forward to continuing our partnership with these and other organizations as we work together to create a brighter future for all."

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. Since 2022, Genesis has donated nearly $1.8 million to support communities across the country. For more information, visit genesisgives.com.

Genesis Inspiration Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to connecting youth to the transformative power of the arts. Our mission is to improve educational outcomes by providing access to arts programs that engage and inspire children in under-resourced communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Genesis Inspiration Foundation has donated $10 million to fund youth arts programming at museums, schools, and nonprofit art and cultural organizations nationwide. With the support of Genesis retailers and charitable donations, we are introducing children to a new world of the possible. To learn more about the Genesis Inspiration Foundation, visit genesisinspirationfoundation.org.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80, and GV80 Coupe – Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

