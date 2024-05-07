GENESIS GIVES DONATES $50,000 TO ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY TO SUPPORT STEM EDUCATION

"Providing resources that students need to thrive and be successful is at the core of Genesis Gives, which includes access to quality STEM education programs," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Alabama State University to bring more avenues to pursue careers in STEM.

The Mechanical Engineering Program at ASU is poised to provide students with comprehensive academic and hands-on experiences, preparing them for successful careers in the field. The support from Genesis will also enable the program to offer state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technological resources, and valuable industry connections.

"As President of Alabama State University, I am profoundly grateful for Genesis' generous $50,000 donation, which will serve as a catalyst for our Mechanical Engineering program set to launch this fall," said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., president of Alabama State University. "This transformative contribution will empower our students with cutting-edge resources and opportunities, fueling innovation and excellence in engineering education."

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

SOURCE Genesis Motor America