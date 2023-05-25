GENESIS GV70 JOINS ELECTRIFIED GV70 WITH ASSEMBLY IN THE UNITED STATES

  • Lineup of Genesis GV70 models to be assembled in the United States starting from 2024 model year.
  • Part of an investment of over $300 million to enhance the Montgomery, Alabama facility for future growth.

MONTGOMERY, Ala., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis announced that its lineup of GV70 SUV models will begin assembly in the United States joining the Electrified GV70 which started production earlier this year. A significant investment of over $300 million has been made to enhance the production facility to accommodate future growth which includes GV70. Warehouse space has been added and modifications to the stamping and weld shops will allow for the creation of the vehicle bodies.

"We are pleased to bring further assembly of Genesis vehicles to the United States, bolstering availability of our products and investing in our communities," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America.

GV70 is currently the best-selling model in the Genesis lineup and the localization of its assembly in the United States is a significant step forward in delivering the highly desired model to American consumers. Starting with the 2024 model year, all GV70 vehicles for the U.S. market will be assembled in Montgomery, Ala.

"Since February, our nearly 4,000 Alabama team members have successfully assembled the Electrified GV70 with the Genesis customer's highest expectations in mind," said Ernie Kim, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA). "Now, they are ready to launch the broader GV70 lineup with the same commitment to safety and quality that has been a mainstay at HMMA since 2005."

GV70 is designed with a strong personality and a driver centric interior. It offers an optimal driving experience by adopting state-of-the-art technology. Every line, shape, and material, both inside and out, have been carefully crafted, honed, and perfected—resulting in a stunning design. Standard equipment includes all-wheel drive, a 14.5-inch HD multimedia display, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance and safety technologies, including Highway Driving Assist.

The 2023 Genesis GV70 and Electrified GV70 SUVs are currently available at select U.S. retailers. Customers may contact their local retailer and visit www.genesis.com for more details.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

